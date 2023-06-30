Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Eason recently launched her own production company called Money Hole Productions. (For those of you who don’t follow Jenelle closely and you’re wondering why she would choose a name that sounds like a p0rn studio, her and David Eason’s house is located on Money Hole Road.)
The production company’s website has a portfolio link, but there’s nothing there yet. Here’s a little bit from their “About Us” section:
Money Hole Production specializes in film production, directing, film editing, filmmaking, Reality TV, documentaries, docu-series, and more. Equipment consists of the most up-to-date cameras, audio, drones, and software for editing.
Jenelle is no stranger to entrepreneurialism. She can’t compare to fellow Teen Momtrepreneur Farrah Abraham, but 31-year-old Jenelle has attempted to launch quite a few business ventures over the years, most all of which crashed and burned before they ever really got off the ground.
Jenelle can take some of the credit for her catastrophic forays in business, but her inevitable Failed Business Owners Hall of Fame induction speech would be yet another failure if it didn’t include an acknowledgment of her husband’s integral role throughout her historically disaster-laden business owner career.
David Eason’s belligerent ignorance and propensity for shooting small dogs is a ten-ton albatross for pretty much any potential business endeavor Jenelle dreams up. That isn’t to say Jenelle couldn’t have managed the failures by herself, but having David Eason as a husband (and sometimes business partner) all but guaranteed a near-100% fail rate.
Top 5 Failed Jenelle Eason Business Ventures
The
launch announcement of Money Hole Productions has inspired me to comb through Starcasm’s Jenelle archives and put together a list of the failingest of her business venture failures over the years.
This list doesn’t include Jenelle’s seemingly endless stream of promotional partnerships gone bad. It is comprised of actual businesses or products launched under Jenelle’s name, or with Jenelle as one of the main faces.
5. JE Shop clothing line
In November of 2017, Jenelle launched her own “clothing line” via her JE Shop. Initially, the line featured t-shirts, tanks and hoodies with your choice of four slogans. We had a little fun and created four slogans of our own and mixed them in with the real ones. See if you can guess which is which:
The actual JE Shop items initially available at the time of launch were A, D, F and G.
Preventing the JE Shop from moving further up the list of Jenelle’s business failures is the fact that it actually survived past the initial launch!
The JE Shop continued to be promoted into 2018, and they even introduced new merch in January. The new slogans included #momlife, dude, dramastic, and “I’m not hungover, I’m just tired, hungry and feel like throwing up.” Here’s a gallery:
The JE Shop Instagram account continued to post through March of 2018, then stopped for quite a while. In March of 2020, the account shared a new post announcing a rebranding with the promise of “new items soon!” That was @jeshopinc’s last post.
4. JEmoji app
In June of 2017, Jenelle launched the JEmoji app for Apple and android devices. The price was $1.99.
“Introducing the JEmoji App by Jenelle Evans!” the official description for the app begins. “Featuring classic moments from your favorite reality tv star. Over 100+ brand new sticker emojis.”
The emoji included Jenelle, David, Babs, Jace, Maryssa, Kaiser and Ensley. The emoji images of Jenelle included one with a feather in her hair, multiple mug shots, and an image of Jenelle wearing prison stripes.
In addition to the people emoji, the app featured numerous catch phrases available as quote images. Some examples include “YA BOTH HIGH!” “BEING A FELON AIN’T ILLEGAL” and “WIF YA BOOOOOYFRIEND!”
Starcasm was honored by the use of two of our images in the app — “Rapper Babs” and Kieffer’s hoodie! Here’s a photo with our silly creations at the top and their JEmojification at the bottom:
The JEmoji app was available for quite a while after launch, but that is no longer the case.
For the sake of transparency, let me admit that the JEmoji is app is the only Jenelle product I’ve ever actually purchased. ANNNNNNND I’ve used it numerous times over the years! 😂 Truth be told, if there was some way they could have made this app available without Jenelle (and David) getting any money, I believe it could have been a big hit!
3. Girl Sh*t podcast
The Girl Sh*t podcast debacle was unique in the annals of Jenelle Eason business failings. Jenelle and Girl Sh*t organizers did A LOT of work, including recruiting lots of other female influencers to participate, before anything was officially announced — including Jenelle’s involvement. There was a launch event planned in Tennessee, with participants flying in from all over.
After all the hard work, the project was announced — as well as Jenelle’s connection to it. The anti-Eason backlash hit like a tidal wave, and soon Jenelle was kicked off the project. There was TONS of drama between Jenelle, organizers, and other Girl Sh*t participants that played out online, including Jenelle showing up at the launch party and not being able to get in.
The whole project collapsed in on itself and vanished almost overnight. You can get a full recap of all the Girl Sh*t drama that went down here, including Jenelle’s version of things. For recaps from Jenelle’s fellow Girl Sh*tters, you can click here for 90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg’s take, and here for TikToker Gabbie Egan’s recap.
2. JE Cosmetics
What can I say? Without a doubt, JE Cosmetics (aka a $40 eyebrow kit with Jenelle’s name on it) was the highest profile Jenelle business venture implosion of all time.
I won’t even try to recap what went down in this article. Instead, I will simply embed some of our tweets with links documenting all of the dramastics:
NYC salon cancels Jenelle Eason's JE Cosmetics launch party after learning more about Jenelle and David. "Our salon was unaware of what her and her husband have done or have been connected to, and in no way, would we support such brutality." #TeenMom2 https://t.co/HJGX8LPmy2
— Starcasm (@starcasm) August 18, 2019
#TeenMom2 Jenelle says her JE Cosmetics launch party wasn't cancelled, just moved because the location was "leaked," despite the fact that the location was posted on her manager's Instagram account. 🤷🏻♀️ What a mess. https://t.co/BnxJmSaGBs
— Starcasm (@starcasm) August 18, 2019
So I guess the September 1 launch of the #JECosmetics online store is a no go? 😢 #TeenMom2
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 2, 2019
#EXCLUSIVE footage of the September 1 #JECosmetics online store launch! #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/l0Vsb80w01
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 4, 2019
I need some hatter help due to the #JECosmetics launch marketing being so bad. It's my understanding that there is a private launch party today in NYC & the actual product launch was supposedly Sep 19 right? The 9/1 "online store" launch was just the new website, no products yet? pic.twitter.com/DRItZyHQbe
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 9, 2019
#TeenMom2 Jenelle trashes @MTV for replacing her with #YoungAndPregnant's Jade Cline because of all the drama filmed in front of children. PLUS, the #JECosmetics eyebrow kit is FINALLY here! Get details & see a video of Jenelle at the launch event in NYC! https://t.co/qj1boPHACl
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 10, 2019
All the fired Teen Momtrepreneurs gotta stick together! @F1abraham and daughter @SophiaLAbraham show their support for Jenelle by attending the #JECosmetics launch party. pic.twitter.com/CqwWYgYpkX
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 10, 2019
#TeenMom2 David admits killing Nugget in new interview & seems to have no regrets, but Jenelle insists he is sorry. Meanwhile, police consider re-opening investigation & #JECosmetics is accused of using @LeapingBunny cruelty free logo without permission. https://t.co/wHsBuSrrKE
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 11, 2019
***PROBABLY*** our last #JECosmetics launch party Photoshop project. 😢 #ItsBeenFun pic.twitter.com/MK7wWIUgxC
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 11, 2019
1. The Little Kaiser
How could any failed Jenelle Eason business venture be ranked higher than JE Cosmetics? Let me introduce you to “The Little Kaiser” potty training urinal!
In addition to the memorable concept, this business venture was saddled with wonderfully entertaining ineptitude — including Jenelle’s on-again, off-again former manager, Johnny Donovan.
Jenelle ‘n’ Johnny announced the launch of The Little Kaiser to line up with an airing of Teen Mom 2 on March 21, 2016.
It took the hatter army (Jenelle detractors refer to themselves as hatters due to a misspelling ages ago) less than 24 hours to accuse Jenelle of ripping off the concept of an existing potty training urinal called The Lil Marc. The images used for The Little Kaiser appeared to be the same as The Lil Marc photos.
The always tactful Johnny Donovan was quick to defend The Little Kaiser against these preposterous claims. “We aren’t stealing it,” Johnny tweeted; “there [sic] company went to sh!t and reached out to us for us to rebrand it learn your facts..”
The president of Lil Marc responded to hatter emails and stated he never had any contact or relationship with Johnny or Jenelle. The Lil Marc Twitter account later tweeted a similar statement. “It is FALSE that Jenelle Evans is working with us. Any use of our name or photos are unauthorized and a violation.”
The posts about The Little Kaiser were deleted by Jenelle and Johnny and it was never mentioned again. However, TLK will live on forever in the hatterverse! #RIPTheLittleKaiser
That does it for our Top 5 Failed Jenelle Eason Business Ventures list! What did you think? Did we miss anything?
Oh — I should state that I am aware of the series of professionally shot parenting advice videos that Jenelle and David were reportedly working on back in April of 2020. There’s not a lot of information about that project, so I left it off this list.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com