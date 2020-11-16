Almost a full year after TLC aired the Unexpected Season 3 finale, the network has FINALLY revealed when the popular teen pregnancy reality series will be back!
“TLC’s Unexpected returns with an eye-opening look at teenage pregnancy and parenthood on Sunday, December 20 at 10/9c,” reads a press release from earlier today.
As we previously reported, there has been a massive cast shake up this season. The only mom returning from Season 3 is Tyra Boisseau. On the upcoming season, Tyra and her daughter Layla’s dad Alex struggle to remain together via a long-distance relationship as Tyra attends college.
Despite there being just one mom returning from the previous season, Tyra won’t be the only familiar face for Unexpected fans tuning in for Season 4. Show OG Lilly Bennett will be returning after a two-season hiatus as she and her 19-year-old boyfriend Lawrence prepare for the birth of their first child together — Lilly’s second.
***MILD SPOILER ALERT*** At the time of this post, Lilly is still pregnant with a due date next week. Here is a wonderful gallery of maternity photos recently posted by Lilly on Instagram:
Tyra and Lilly will be joined by three new young moms to be — very young. Two of the pregnant teens are just 15 years old, and the third is 16.
Here is the full Unexpected Season 4 preview trailer from TLC:
Here are the details on the new Unexpected Season 4 couples, including baby details, Instagram links, and brief Season 4 Premiere preview synopses for each:
Jennalee (Jenna) Ronan and Aden Albright
From Altoona, Pennsylvania
Son: Luca Michael Albright
Born June 19, 2020
Weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 18 inches
Premiere preview: Jenna’s (16) pregnancy led her to drop out of her strict Catholic high school and enroll in an online school. She and Aden met in sixth grade and now await the birth of their baby, supported by Jenna’s dad, who finds it hard to say “no” to Jenna whenever she asks for something, including a car for her birthday.
Jenna on Instagram: @jronan101
Myrka Cantu and Ethan Ybarra
From Harlingen, Texas
Daughter was born some time before August 6
Premiere preview: Myrka (15) is trying to fix her relationship with her mother who kicked her out of the house upon learning about the pregnancy, forcing Myrka to move in with Ethan and his family.
Myrka on Instagram: @myrkacantu
Reanna Cline and Taron Ward
From Wichita, Kansas
Daughter: Danica Marie Ward
Born April 7, 2020 at 7:10AM
Weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18 inches
Premiere preview: Reanna (15) recently decided to move over an hour away from Taron following their breakup so she could live with her mom. The former couple is no longer on speaking terms, and Reanna’s mother is adamant that they need to restore civility for the sake of their child whose arrival is coming soon.
Reanna on Instagram: @reanna_cline
Just like the previous three seasons, TLC and Unexpected producers are partnering with Power to Decide for the new episodes. From the TLC press release:
For the fourth consecutive season, TLC is partnering with Power to Decide, the campaign to prevent unplanned pregnancy, to help viewers use Unexpected as a way to spark meaningful conversations about unplanned pregnancy. There have been historic declines in teen pregnancy and meaningful declines in unplanned pregnancy over the past two decades, according to Power to Decide.
However, progress doesn’t mean victory: large disparities still exist for youth of color, and for those living in poverty and rural areas. In fact, nearly one in four girls will get pregnant by age 20, and children of teen moms are more likely to become teen parents themselves. Based on themes that come up in the show, Power to Decide is creating custom discussion-starters, information, and tips for young people and their parents, mentors and allies to jump-start open conversations and ensure that all young people have the power to decide if, when and under what circumstances to get pregnant and have a child.
These resources will help viewers get informed and think about how they might handle similar situations in their own lives. The resources will be available for viewers at www.PowerToDecide.org and will be shared by TLC.
To see all the new teen mama drama, be sure to tune in to the new season of Unexpected premiering Sunday, December 20 at 10/9c. That is right after a brand new episode of 90 Day Fiance!
For those of you who are impatient, you can meet the moms of Unexpected Season 4 and their families starting on December 13. That is the date that TLC will make their digital series Baby Bumps available online.
