TLC’s popular teen pregnancy reality series Unexpected will return for a fifth season in March of 2022. As previously reported, the new season will feature three returning moms and two new moms.
In a press release earlier today, TLC announced the new season of Unexpected will premiere Sunday, March 6 at 10/9c. “Unexpected returns with three series-established moms: Tyra, Lilly, and Jenna, and two new soon-to-be moms: Kylen and Emersyn, all navigating the difficulties that accompany early parenthood and relationship battles,” the release begins.
The returning cast of Lilly Bennett, Jenna Ronan and Tyra Boisseau was revealed back in July. It was reported at the time that Tyra’s pregnant sister, Tiarra Boisseau, and pregnant cousin, Tayler Williams, would also be filming, a report that was confirmed in the press release for the new season.
Another report from this summer that was confirmed in the press release is the identity of the new moms, Kylen Smith and Emersyn Potter. I will break down the remainder of the press release by mom, with social media links and baby details for the new additions.
EMERSYN POTTER
New pregnant teen Emersyn must find a way to balance the restrictions put in place by her strict mother and the limitations of her unprepared boyfriend Mason.
Emersyn is 18 years old and from Washington state. She and boyfriend Mason Ramirez welcomed their son, Mateo, in June.
Emersyn on Instagram: @emersynpotter
Emersyn on TikTok: @thighpimples
Mason on Instagram: ???
KYLEN SMITH
Pregnant newcomer Kylen is forced to grow up alongside her overly confident boyfriend Jason as they prepare for the arrival of their son.
Kylen is 17 years old and from New Hampshire. She and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Jason Korpi, welcomed their son Xavier in August.
Jason is already a controversial cast member due to allegations of physical abuse surfacing online this summer after someone noticed holes in the wall in one of his TikTok videos. You can catch up on that here, here and here.
Kylen on Instagram: @kylen.s_44__
Jason on Instagram: @jason__44_
Jason on TikTok: @jason_44__
TYRA BOISSEAU, TIARRA BOISSEAU & TAYLOR WILLIAMS
Returning mom Tyra manages her complicated relationship with her child’s father and the dynamic between herself and her sister Tiarra and cousin Taylor, both of whom are pregnant.
Tiarra Boisseau and Dee Ragland welcomed their second child together, daughter Ensley Joanne Ragland, on July 21.
Taylor Williams and Noah (Whitt?) welcomed their second child together, Aria Gabrielle, on October 22.
LILLY BENNETT
Lilly discovers independence, and the stress that comes with it, as she moves out of her mom’s home and in with her fiancé, Lawrence.
JENNA RONAN
Coming from a broken home herself, Jenna desperately tries to make a happy family for her baby.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com