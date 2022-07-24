There is a bizarre clip on TikTok making the rounds where a woman walks up to a movie theater butter self-serve station and proceeds to smear the oil substance all over her face like it’s a moisturizer. The clip is unsettling and creepy, but where did it come from?
The clip is being circulated with spooky music and a captain that reads “Alien puts the butter on its skin” on @realhorrortok to amp up the creep factor.
@realhorrortok
The clip is credited to u/Devi8tor, but the video can’t be found on that TikTok account.
The easiest explanation for this clip is that it was filmed as a prank to get people talking. It’s just the right kind of strange, odd behavior that almost makes sense. Putting oil on your face isn’t necessarily odd behavior in the right context and with the right kind of oil. A lot of face oils can help nourish and moisturize the skin, but definitely not the kind of oil you’d find at a movie theater. It’s even questionable if we should even be eating this movie theater oil.