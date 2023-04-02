When TikTok influencer Kayla Gardner @Kayla.nicole.g went on a cruise she had no idea that her life was about to change forever. When her boyfriend went to “get food,” Kayla’s friend randomly flipped to the ship’s surveillance camera footage and found him flirting with another woman.
The boyfriend and the other woman were seen front and center the ship’s surveillance of the upper lido deck. He goes in for a hug and then is seen appearing to get her number.
Kayla’s friend recorded the footage to prove that it happened. Kayla’s reaction to the footage was also documented and then shared on TikTok.
Kayla understandably freaked out while watching her boyfriend get friendly with someone else and immediately used their friend group’s walkie talkies to call for an emergency meetup to the upper lido deck to confront the man.
Kayla’s storytelling about the situation is pretty sparse, and gets even more removed from providing all the details when she follows up on what happened next. She doesn’t directly state that he was kicked off of the boat, but instead shows a smaller boat speeding off with the caption: “use your powers of deductive reasoning to figure out what happened.”
The next update shows her throwing belongings out of a 2nd story building with the captain “when you come home after watching him cheat on you during a cruise.”
When responding to a question about whether or not she’s now single, Kayla responds with a lip syncing TikTok about hot girl summer and leaving your ex left on read.
She’s a little more direct about being single in her latest TikTok, published today. Not only does she directly state that she’s now single, but shades her ex for having a tattoo of her favorite animated character with her initials instead. She accompanies this with video footage of a man’s arm being tattooed.
She also pushed back against sometime criticizing her for considering what he did cheating. Kayla explained that she considered lying about where he was going, putting his arm around another woman, talking to her alone, and flirting with her is considered cheating.
“I don’t need to see them do the hanky panky to know some foul play is afoot,” she says.
Replying to @dadstry i’ll show yall the aftermath of what happened when we got back from the cruise, in my next post