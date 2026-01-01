ISLAND BOYS’ FRANKY VENEGAS arrested in Florida on drug charge

23-year-old Franky Venegas, one of the “Island Boys” rap group, was arrested on Sunday in Florida after police found drugs during a traffic stop. The traffic stop was initiated because the driver, Olivia “Liv” Dubois, failed to stop at a crosswalk before entering a major roadway.

The police officer observed that the front passenger, Franky, was “moving his arms around as if he was attempting to conceal or retrieve a weapon.”

The police officers then searched the vehicle and found a debit card with a white powdery substance, which later tested positive for Fentanyl.

Officers also found a gray bag containing prescription pills, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.

The yellow pill was identified as Zolpidem Tartrate, a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Both suspects denied ownership of the bag and its contents.

Franky Venegas had prior arrests in February, 2025 for altered serial numbers on a gun, and in May for speeding/reckless driving. Franky allegedly attempted to get out of his speeding ticket by pretending to be his twin brother Alex, the second half of the Island Boys.

Starcasm has also obtained documents showing that Franky and his girlfriend Liv were evicted from their apartment in November 2025.











