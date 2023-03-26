A woman named Callum Foulger @callumfoulgerr on TikTok is claiming to have lost her virginity to her biological father and is now pregnant by him.
We got close ❤️ #family #dad #fyp #foryou
Some skeptics wonder if she’s trolling or because she doesn’t explain beyond writing shocking statements on her videos.
Like please stop coming up to me in the street #fyp #foryou #dad #family
She also posts jokes like the video below where she’s mimicking videos where people take a timelapse of themselves over the course of the pregnancy. Instead of a timelapse, it’s just her jerkily moving her body to simulate effects timelapses can have because of changes in position.
Can’t wait to meet my baby they/them #baby #pregnant #fyp #foryou
Callum drew further ire by joking that if you drink while you’re pregnant, “it’s like having your own little bestie with you to turn up” while she took a sip of something.
It’s like having your own lil bestie with you tbh turn up! #fyp #pregnant #drink #foryou for obvious reasons I am joking
She’s also confusing people by making posts about sleeping with her biological father and then asking why no one is asking if she’s pregnant by her stepfather.
But like to not even ask is crazy tbh #dad #family #fyp #foryou
Other indicators that she could be lying are the other outrageous statements she makes on her account, like claiming that someone tied her son up at Tesco and covered him in ketchup and chips and, more recently, that she hit her boss with her car.
Overall, it appears that Callum Foulger is probably a parody account using shocking and extreme topics to garner attention.