TIKTOK Mom with 12 kids accidentally overdosed on Tylenol, gave her kids to CPS

Veronica Merritt, who goes by @Thismadmama on TikTok, suffered an overdose of acetaminophen (Tylenol,) and then signed over her minor kids to CPS. She says the overdose was accidental and that she signed over her kids while she was hallucinating.
In TikToks she shared via the hospital, Veronica says that she had no idea that the acetaminophen she took were extra-strength and didn’t read the label. She says acetaminophen is the only type of pain reliever she can take because of her kidney condition, so she thought it was safe.
She was taking 2 every four hours and “popped a couple extra” because she still had severe pain from having her wisdom teeth pulled.
Eventually she did read the label and saw the overdose warning, so she sought medical help.
While in the hospital, Veronica says that she wasn’t in her right mind and thought she was daed, so she signed her kids away to CPS.
“I can’t even explain it because I’m planning to write a book to explain it and I don’t want to give away the plot I guess,” Veronica said. “So once I get the book made you guys should, you know, buy it.”
@thismadmama
Replying to @lunamothknits I am asking for support from the followers so I can get some things repaired at the house to make it easier for me to get the kids back. #thismadmama
In the second video Veronica published from her hospital bed after a long hiatus from social media (the first video was a Snape thirst trap,) she revealed that she had give up custody of her 4-year-old son Donny for his best interest. Donny has cancer and Veronica never got him a birth certificate, so he was having trouble getting approved for scans.
@thismadmama
I love him so much that I’m willing to let him go so that he can get the medical care he needs. I would have done it immediately if I’d have known it was an option. #thismadmama #thismadmamaDonnie
Veronica agreed to have all of her kids under 18 to have them in foster care to be placed in homes. She says she agreed to give up custody of the rest for a completely different reason.
“I think it will be like fun for them, like camp,” she opined.
@thismadmama
Replying to @thistransmamait was voluntary so they’ll be home soon. #thismadmama
She plans to get all the kids back soon, but says that getting Donnie back will take more time because of everything she needs to do to get his insurance in order.
When people questioned her likening staying in foster homes to being “like camp,” Veronica clarified in a new video that she signed over her kids because she wanted to keep them safe while she was in the hospital.
@thismadmama
Replying to @megggzb I almost ☠️ bruh #thismadmama
Veronica says that as soon as she gets home, she will “start the proceedings” to get her kids back and suggested that people check out the Cashapp in her bio to help.
Veronica didn’t just gain fame from social media, she’s also appeared in several news articles and documentaries over the years highlighting the fact that she had so many children.
She had her first child when she was only 14-years-old.
In 2022, she was pregnant with her 12 child at the same time her oldest child Victoria, then 21, was pregnant with her first baby.