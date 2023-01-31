As we previously reported, numerous cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise are currently in the Florida Keys filming together. Angela, Big Ed, Liz, Jovi, Yara, and Kalani are all believed to be in attendance based on photos posted online.
Initial news of the new project came via Tripadvisor reviews of Isla Bella Resort in Marathon, Florida. Reviews of the resort mentioning a reality show film crew continue to trickle in, including a negative review posted by user 2610Steve on Monday.
“Beautiful property, excellent staff, great place for my wife and I to chill for a week,” Steve begins his 3/5 review. “The only problem was there was a reality TV show filming 2 units down from ours (we later heard they had 15 units in the complex).”
As with other negative reviews of the resort mentioning the reality show production, Steve was upset that filming resulted in limited access to some of the resort’s amenities. “The pool closest to our unit was reserved and closed for entire visits,” Steve wrote. “Large groups of behind the scenes staff were everywhere, starting at 8am on our front porch.”
As you might expect with a cast that includes Angela Deem, it seems that things got a little loud and a little vulgar. “The highlight was an F-bomb laced tirade at 10pm on the beach outside our door,” Steve recapped. He added that he provided a video of the incident to management, but unfortunately he did not include the video as part of his review.
“The final insult was the response of management: ‘they are guests too!’” Steve continued. “I can assure you if you or I walked down the beach throwing F-Bombs everywhere we would have been at the very least been escorted off the property by the police.”
Steve admitted that management gave his family “a small credit” on their bill, but it wasn’t nearly enough to make up for the unpleasant experience. “We cut our visit short by 2 nights and found another property,” he revealed. “My advice is to ask ahead of time if any third party has rented the use of this property prior to booking a trip, we were told by staff this is not the first time this has happened.”
As we revealed in our previous article, Isla Bella Resort has been the home to multiple reality show productions, including Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and Married At First Sight.
Seemingly authenticating Steve’s review and experience is the fact that Isla Bella Resort General Manager Justin Nels responded to his review. In his response, the manager revealed that production is scheduled to leave “later this week:”
Dear 2610,
Thank you for choosing to stay with us. We are deeply sorry that your stay was anything but the best. We have addressed your concerns with our team and the production crew that departs later this week. We are confident that we can re-earn your trust on a return visit and showcase the world class resort atmosphere that we are known for.
It’s too bad Steve and his family weren’t 90 Day Fiance fans! They could have enjoyed an exclusive sneak peek at the new show every day and night from their front porch. 😂 We will continue to keep an eye out for new reports from Isla Bella Resort.
