TikTok Beauty Influencer Mikayla Nogueira Announces Divorce from Husband Cody Hawken After Two Years of Marriage

Mikayla Nogueira has confirmed that she and her husband, Cody Hawken, are divorcing after two years of marriage.

The TikTok star shared the news in an emotional video posted to her account on February 12, 2026, telling followers that the couple had decided to separate in 2025 but had kept the matter private until now.

In her announcement, Nogueira did not disclose specific reasons for the split, emphasizing that the details of their separation are personal.

“There are things that will stay between Cody and me,” she explained in the video, adding that part of her decision not to elaborate further was out of a desire to protect her estranged husband’s privacy.

She described the divorce as amicable, noting that the two remain on good terms and continue to communicate regularly.

Nogueira and Hawken married in July 2023 in a widely followed ceremony that drew significant attention across social media. Their relationship had been a recurring feature of Nogueira’s content, with fans closely following milestones in their courtship and early marriage.

However, their relationship also faced intense public scrutiny. In 2025, Nogueira addressed rumors about marital issues and denied speculation that the couple was separating. She shared that they were working through challenges and had attended marriage counseling.

Hawken’s recovery journey from substance use was also discussed publicly in earlier content, further placing aspects of their private life into the spotlight.