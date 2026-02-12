Taylor Armstrong apologizes after lambasting Bad Bunny’s NFL halftime show

Sunday night on Instagram, she posted a photo of herself as a gladiator (with the cat from her famous meme,) with the words, “Were you entertained?? I am embarassed for the @NFL and Apple for the Super Bowl half time show totally in Spanish with a Cuban flag !!”Wednesday night, she completely backtracked and posted a lengthy text post apologizing for her post and promising to “learn from this in the future.’

“I want to address my earlier Instagram post about the Super Bowl halftime show. My post did not fully reflect my heart or my respect for the artist and culture as a whole.

The Super Bowl is such a huge American tradition, and while I personally didn’t connect with the creative direction of this year’s halftime show, that doesn’t take away from the fact that Bad Bunny IS an American and that the Spanish language is a prominent aspect of American culture. Evidently, my lack of awareness of the Latin culture led me to mistaken the flag as Cuban.

I sincerely apologize and plan to learn from this in the future. America is special because people from every culture and background can come here, share their talent, and make their dreams come true. That diversity is something I truly respect.

My intention was never to offend anyone’s culture or language, and I’m deeply sorry to those who I have hurt. I should have taken more time to reflect on my thoughts instead of impulsively posting misinformation in the moment.

I apologize to the Latin community and anyone else I may have offended. I’m always learning, always growing, and I appreciate the opportunity to clarify my heart and move forward with more thoughtfulness.”