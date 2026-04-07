This baby boutique owner has been arrested 16 times this year.



A South Carolina boutique owner, who is the focus of a growing fraud investigation, has been arrested for the 16th time in 2026. Authorities say customer complaints are still coming in from several counties.

Pamela Brooke Schronce, who owns the children’s clothing store Thomas & Turner Boutique, was most recently arrested in Oconee County. Local law enforcement says she now faces two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

Officials say the latest charges involve customers who claim they paid for merchandise that was never delivered and never refunded.

One customer said they placed seven online orders totaling nearly $500 over several months, but never received the items, even after repeated promises of reimbursement.

The case against Schronce has grown quickly since the start of the year. Authorities in South Carolina say dozens of customers have shared similar stories. Many report making payments through social media or online orders, not receiving their items, being promised refunds that never came, and eventually losing contact with the business.

Investigators believe the alleged scheme affects multiple counties and dozens of victims, with reported losses totaling thousands of dollars.

Pamela had already been arrested 15 times earlier in 2026 before this latest arrest. Her previous charges include obtaining property under false pretenses, breach of trust, and other fraud-related offenses in several counties.

Some cases are misdemeanors, while others are felonies, depending on how much money was involved.

Officials say it has been complicated to coordinate the cases, since different jurisdictions are filing charges as more victims come forward.

Schronce is waiting for a bond hearing as the legal process continues. Prosecutors are still deciding how to handle the growing number of cases, and it is not yet clear if they will be combined or tried one by one.

Authorities are urging anyone who believes they may have been affected to contact local law enforcement.