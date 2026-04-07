Taylor Frankie Paul accuses Dakota of “assault, harassment, and stalking” in a restraining order filing.

A new protective order (April 7) filed by Taylor Frankie Paul against Dakota Mortensen, outlines four separate alleged incidents of domestic abuse, painting a troubling picture of a relationship marked by accusations of assault, harassment, and stalking.

One of the most serious incidents is alleged to have taken place in the early morning hours of February 23, 2026. According to the filing, Mortensen arrived at Paul’s home while three children—including their young son, Ever—were asleep and insisted on speaking with her. Hoping not to wake the children, Paul agreed to step outside.

But the situation, she claims, quickly escalated.

The filing states the two got into Mortensen’s car, where Paul alleges he drove off despite her objections. What followed, according to the document, was a heated argument that turned physical. Paul claims Mortensen slammed her head into the dashboard and struck her knee and elbow, leaving her in what she described as immediate, intense pain—comparable to being punched.

Photos included in the filing reportedly show bruising from the alleged encounter. Paul also claims that, after the altercation, Mortensen requested sex.

Another incident detailed in the filing dates back to May 27, 2025. Paul alleges the two were arguing inside her home when she asked Mortensen to leave, but he refused. During the confrontation, she says she lost her footing—at which point, according to the filing, Mortensen began kicking her. Images submitted with the filing appear to show bruising consistent with her account.

In a separate allegation, Paul accuses Mortensen of stalking her on February 14, 2026. She claims he sent her a photo of her initials tattooed on the inside of his lip. The filing includes images of the tattoo, and in a sworn declaration, Paul wrote, “My initials are now permanently tattooed on the body of a man who has been abusive toward and possessive of me.”

Just days later, on February 22, 2026, Paul alleges Mortensen again came to her home in the early morning hours, saying their son was having trouble sleeping. According to the filing, the visit quickly turned tense when he confronted her about ending their relationship. Paul claims she repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.

The allegations come amid an already volatile legal battle between the two.

On March 19, Mortensen filed for a restraining order against Paul—the same day TMZ released a video from a 2023 altercation showing Paul throwing metal chairs and striking him while he recorded. Following the filing, Mortensen was granted temporary custody of their 2-year-old son ahead of a hearing.

Paul was arrested in connection with that 2023 incident and later entered a guilty plea in abeyance to aggravated assault, meaning the charge will be dismissed if she meets certain conditions. Other charges were dropped.

The resurfaced video and dueling legal filings emerged alongside two separate domestic violence investigations involving both Paul and Mortensen by Utah police in February.

The fallout was swift. Within hours of the video’s release, ABC pulled Paul’s already-filmed season of The Bachelorette, just days before it was set to premiere.