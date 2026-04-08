Hunter’s dad calls out Unexpected, Falen and Kris in new court filing; asks judge to ban unsupervised visits with the Vaughns

The parents of Unexpected mom Bella Vaughn are being called out about their social media posts and lax parenting in court. In a new filing, Hunter Johnson’s dad Casey Johnson is asking that the court not allow Hunter to be with Bella Vaughn’s parents Kris Vaughn or Falen Vaughn without his supervision.

In the court documents obtained by Starcasm, Casey cites the Vaughns’ social media live streams, the Vaughns tracking Hunter through a cell phone they provided, and the potential risk of Bella getting pregnant again.

Casey also confirms that he did not want his son Hunter to be on Unexpected, and he “believes such involvement has further exposed the minor child to inappropriate influences and public scrutiny.”

HUNTER JOHNSON CUSTODY UPDATES

Hunter Johnson’s dad Casey Johnson filed two separate motions in Arkansas court earlier today. One motion was asking the court to enforce the existing temporary custody order and modify it with new restrictions.

The second motion was an amended motion with the additional requested restrictions. This motion also requested an expedited hearing.

In case you missed it, Casey filed for full custody in April of last year — one month after his grandson was born. Starcasm compiled a very comprehensive timeline of the contentious custody battle.

The temporary custody arrangement that is currently in place for Hunter has him splitting every other week with his dad and mom, Stacie Riddle. The temporary agreement includes the following restrictions:

Neither party shall allow the minor child to stay overnight at a romantic partner’s house or allow the minor child to have a romantic partner stay overnight at their home.

The children are to be kept in a proper and wholesome environment at all times.

One of the filings states that Hunter’s dad Casey “has reason to believe that the minor child herein continues to spend extended periods of time at his minor aged girlfriend’s residence, including circumstances that effectively circumvent the Court’s prohibition on overnight stays.”

In addition, Casey has learned that Kris Vaughn and Falen Vaughn (spelled “Kriss” and “Fallon” in the filings) are guilty of the following:

Permit the minor child to remain at their residence for extended and unsupervised periods of time; Have provided the minor child with a phone and actively track his location; Allow conduct within their home that is not appropriate for a minor child, including permitting sexual activity; and Broadcast information on said activity on a national television show.

“[Hunter’s father] believes the supervision at Kriss Vaughn and Fallon Vaughn’s home is not adequate and [Hunter’s mom] is continuing to allow the minor child to go there even though it is not a wholesome environment.”

“This environment undermines both parental authority and the intent of this Court’s prior Temporary Order and exposes the minor child to circumstances that are not in his best interest.”

More from the filing:





Casey Johnson requests that the Court modify the existing temporary custody order to add the following restrictions:

The minor child shall not be present at the residence of Kriss Vaughn and Fallon Vaughn for any purpose unless supervised by [Hunter’s dad]; The minor child shall have no unsupervised contact with his minor girlfriend; The minor child shall have no contact with Kriss Vaughn and Fallon Vaughn absent the presence and supervision of [Hunter’s dad]; and The minor child’s cellular device should not be tracked by any third party and should be in [Hunter’s dad’s] name

In his amended custody motion, Casey Johnson asks for an expedited hearing due to a list of concerns. He alleges that Hunter Johnson is missing school during his weeks with his mother.

Casey then brings up Kris and Falen’s negative influence again, and he mentions the potential risk of Hunter getting Bella pregnant for a second time:

[Hunter’s dad] is concerned that [Hunter’s mom], in conjunction with the girlfriend’s parent(s), is failing to impose appropriate boundaries and may be facilitating continued inappropriate conduct, including the risk of an additional pregnancy. There is clear and convincing evidence it is in the best interest of the minor child that custody is awarded to [Hunter’s dad] subject to reasonable visitation.

Starcasm will continue to track Hunter’s custody case and share any major updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com