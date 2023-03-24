The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3 cast ranked by Instagram followers

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 (RHUGT3) has kicked off on Peacock and so far fans agree the cast is on fire!
One of the first discussions is how Porsha Guobadia amassed her whopping 7M Instagram followers. With Heather Gay clinging to her for advice on how to grow a fanbase, we had to ask:
How do the RHUGT3 girls rank based on Instagram followers? The list may surprise you!
#8 Alexia Nepola, 264K followers
Coming in at last place is the Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola with a mere 264,000 Instagram followers.
The multilingual housewife is known for RHOM, as well as owning a salon in Miami Beach called Alexia + Frankie’s Beauty Bar.
#7 Marysol Patton, 295K followers
Beating her Real Housewives of Miami costar Alexia by just a few thousand followers, Marysol Patton enters the list with 295,000.
Patton is an OG to her franchise, as well as a publicist and founder of The Patton Group – a prestigious public relations firm based out of Miami, FL.
*Reminder, this list is NOT based on income… Marysol is for sure one of the richer RHUGT3 cast members, but unfortunately that doesn’t always translate to followers.
#6 Whitney Rose, 379K followers
One could argue that the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast members have had less time to build a fanbase – Whitney Rose’s franchise has only aired for 3 seasons, first premiering in 2020.
The Wild Rose Beauty founder is also a mother of two, and a (distant!) cousin of co-star Heather Gay.
#5 Heather Gay, 480K followers
Edging out her cousin Whitney, Heather Gay is clocking in at the middle of the list with 480,000 followers.
Funny enough, Rose mentions in RHUGT3 that Gay “dropped her” once her fan count started going up. The “Bad Mormon” author also owns the infamous medspa Beauty Lab + Laser located in Salt Lake City.
Is Heather trying desperately to climb the ranks and become an influencer? The answer is clearly YES… and Gay does NOT deny it… openly admitting to wanting to bunk with Porsha because of her “7 million followers.”
#4 Leah McSweeney, 516K followers
Possibly surprising to some haters, Leah McSweeney is in the top 4 of the group with more than half a million followers.
The (ex?) Real Housewives of New York star is the founder of Married to the Mob, a New York City clothing label that has been iconic since the 1990’s.
McSweeney is currently starring in and producing a podcast, The Leah McSweeney Show. She is also a memoir author like Heather Gay, writing “Chaos Theory” in 2022.
#3 Candiace Dillard-Bassett, 519K followers
BARELY edging out #4 Leah McSweeney is Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard-Bassett.
CANDIACE has gained her followers by being an outspoken housewife, as well as an up-and-coming pop star.
The singer-songwriter released the popular album Deep Space in 2021.
#2 Gizelle Bryant, 712K followers
“Literary award winner’ Gizelle Bryant is in the #2 spot… whether you like it or not! “I know that’s right, honey!”
Bryant is an OG star of Real Housewives of Potomac, and a mother of 3 beautiful girls.
With close to a million followers, the cohost of the Reasonably Shady podcast (alongside Robyn Dixon) has a healthy following on Instagram – most likely fans looking to her to post “the tea.”
#1 Porsha Guobadia 7.3M followers
In the top spot is none other than Porsha from the Real Housewives of Atlanta… not that you (and the entire cast of RHUGT3) didn’t already know that.
Guobadia’s follower count was immediately brought up on Girls Trip and that’s because it is LEAPS AND BOUNDS above all the other girls, practically combined.
How does she do it? Just read her book “The Pursuit of Porsha“!
The housewife has an extremely popular (and lucrative) haircare line GoNaked, which has been offering wigs, bundles, and tape-in’s since 2013.
Her business endeavors don’t just end there, Pampered by Porsha is a line of (surprisingly affordable!) bed linen that gets rave reviews from fans.
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 is currently airing on Peacock.
