RHONY The Leah McSweeney Show discusses “whatever the f*ck she wants”

Controversial RHONY queen Leah McSweeney is taking the narrative into her own hands with a new podcast.
The Leah McSweeney Show features the Real Housewives of New York alum discussing “whatever the f*ck she wants” …in typical Leah fashion.
Who is Leah McSweeney
Leah McSweeney starred on Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York for its last two seasons. While many fans loved her during her premiere season 14, some turned their backs on the Housewife in the series finale, season 15.
Creator of fashion label Married to the Mob, McSweeney has been a public figure for over 20 years. Part of the NYC club scene of the 90’s, we personally think she is the ultimate ‘cool girl.’
Now that RHONY is over, McSweeney didn’t really have a platform to share her thoughts… until now. Author of “Chaos Theory: Finding Meaning in the Madness, One Bad Decision at a Time” Leah is telling it like it is on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.
The Leah McSweeney Show
Debuting on March 14, 2023, The Leah McSweeney Show promises to deliver “whatever the f*ck” the host wants.
The first two episodes are posted now, and include guests such as Dr. Ellen Vora (the “anxiety expert”) and New York Times best selling author Cat Marnell.
The official description of episode 1 reads as such:
The Leah McSweeney Show EP 1: Leah sits down with world renowned psychiatrist and super-mom, Dr. Ellen Vora. Dr. Vora is the author of The Anatomy of Anxiety and is an expert in helping people manage their mental health. Dr. Vora is a graduate of Yale University and has her M.D. from Columbia University. This episode is designed to help our listeners get a better understanding of how to approach mental health and what we can do on a daily basis to ensure we are taking control of our own mental health.
Her second episode has an even more personal message, focusing on the Bravo star’s sobriety.
The Leah McSweeney Show EP 2: Leah sits down with legendary NYC writer Cat Marnell who wrote the book “How To Murder Your Life” which became an instant New York Times bestseller. They discuss everything from her past drug use and partying with celebrities, to now Cat’s journey with sobriety. This episode takes a look at a woman who lived her life on the edge and is here to talk about it.
Ex-castmate Eboni K. Williams recently accused McSweeney of trading their friendship for money, but it looks like Leah is wayyyy ahead of the game, with several revenue streams that just keep multiplying.
We can’t wait for more episodes of TLMS!
No I’m not “on Leah McSweeney’s payroll.” She doesn’t know who I am thank you very much. …Wait. #rhony pic.twitter.com/axxBXW14x7
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) August 22, 2021
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com