SUMMER HOUSE Wedding off! Carl Radke’s official statement on Lindsay Hubbard break up

Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke were engaged and planning a destination wedding in Mexico when Radke unexpectedly called it off.
Keep reading to see his official statement on their break up…
Carl and Lindsay engaged
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are OG stars of the Bravo reality series Summer House. Stars since 2017, the pair have shared their on and off again relationship with audiences for 7 seasons.
Announcing their engagement during the summer of 2022, Radke and Hubbard got to work planning a destination wedding in Mexico for this fall. They even hoped Captain Lee from Below Deck would be able to officiate.
Hubbard and Radke call off wedding
Rumors were swirling that the pair had broken up but no official announcement had been made so fans were living in limbo. That is until Carl Radke gave his formal statement to People Magazine.
Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Officially Cancel Wedding After Calling Off Engagement (Exclusive) https://t.co/f7n5qr5DA7 via @people
— Steacy Curry 💎 (@SteacyC) September 12, 2023
Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I. We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.
There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding. The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.
I don’t take [this] lightly. We are super grateful for the love and support you have shown us and will do what I can to help with any costs associated with changing plans.
I’m sorry again this has become such a mess. Thanks for your unconditional love and support during this tough time. Will be in touch with further updates.
With love, Carl
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com