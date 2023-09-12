HOUSE OF VILLIANS The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios returning to television

The Bachelor‘s Corinne Olympios is returning to television on a new reality series called House of Villains.
See what the Bachelor in Paradise star looks like now…
Who is Corinne Olympios?
Corinne Danielle Olympios was born November 11, 1992 and is currently 30 years old.
Olympios is best known for appearing on season 21 of The Bachelor where she fought for the heart of Nick Viall. Corinne was seen as an instigator, trying to sabotage other dates for attention and fame.
Ultimately she lost to Vanessa Grimaldi, though their relationship didn’t last either. Viall is currently expecting a baby with his fiancé Natalie Joy.
Olympios was also a part of Bachelor in Paradise season 4. She is now a social media influencer, working with fashion brands like FashionNova and Pretty Little Thing.
Corinne and Scott Disick were briefly linked but the story was debunked: apparently the pair were never more than friends. Bummer! We’d love to see Corinne on The Kardashians!
See Corinne now
Corinne Olympios is returning to the screen with House of Villains on the E! Network. The series plans to follow well known reality tv “villains” having them compete for a cash prize.
Hosted by Joel McHale, the official description of the series is as follows:
Ten of reality television’s most iconic and infamous villains come together and must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges to win a cash prize and the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain.
Corinne Olympios looks better than ever these days, posting lots of thirst traps on Instagram. She hasn’t been in television since a big Bachelor in Paradise scandal, so her return to reality television is very epic!
You may think that she looks different than on her Bachelor days and you’d be correct. The reality star admitted to getting non-surgical jawline contouring.
We don’t want to speculate, but it also looks like her lips are fuller, too.
House of Villains premieres on E! October 12, 2023
