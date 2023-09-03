THE KARDASHIANS Khloe is the next Kardashian to legally change son’s name

Earlier this year The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner changed her son’s name from Wolf to Aire. Khloe Kardashian is the next member in the family to make a legal switch.
Khloe Kardashian kids
Star of The Kardashians Khloe Kardashian is a mom of 2, with a daughter named True and a son with LA Lakers’ Tristan Thompson. The pair have been on again off again dating since 2016.
True Thompson, who has already landed her own speaking gig in a commercial, is a 5 year old conceived naturally between the two and born to the celebrity couple on April 12, 2018 in Ohio.
Tatum Thompson
It was announced that Tatum Thompson was born to Khloe Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson in June 2022. He was conceived via surrogate amid some relationship controversy.
Tristan Thompson got Maralee Nichols pregnant at the same time he and Kardashian were searching for a surrogate. His son with Nichols, Theo, was born in December 2021. Tristan also has an older son, age 6, named Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.
Tatum recently celebrated his first birthday with a Kardashian-sized party donned with a galactic space theme.
Khloe Kardashian name change
Turns out Khloe Kardashian wasn’t super confident in her name choice for baby #2. According to an exclusive from People Magazine:
After learning that the Good American co-founder, 39, initially listed her son Tatum’s name as Baby Kardashian on his birth certificate — as she had yet to decide on a moniker at the time — documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm that the two have legally changed his name.
On Thursday, a Los Angeles county judge granted the name change for the now 13-month-old, officially decreeing him Tatum Thompson.
Because the name on his birth certificate was legally “Baby Thompson,” Khloe would need to legally change it if she wanted it to officially be Tatum.
Earlier this year sister Kylie Jenner also changed her son’s name legally, swapping “Wolf” for “Aire.’
Welcome to the world, Tatum Thompson!
