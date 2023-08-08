THE BACHELOR Nick Viall is going to be a father! Expecting with fiancée Natalie Joy

The Bachelor star Nick Viall is going to be a father! He announced that he is expecting with fiancée and influencer Natalie Joy and it’s their “biggest dream come true.”
See the gorgeous photos below…
Who is Nick Viall?
Nick Viall is best known for being a part of Bachelor Nation as he starred on both The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. The 42 year old heartthrob finished as a runner-up in two consecutive seasons of The Bachelorette before trying his luck starring on his own season.
He fought hard for Kaitlyn Bristowe but she ultimately ended up with Shawn Booth (though their relationship failed in 2020.) Viall then proposed to contestant Vanessa Grimaldi but they broke up shortly after their season aired in 2017.
Currently he is the host of the popular podcast “The Viall Files,” which grew from his successful book: Don’t Text Your Ex Happy Birthday: And Other Advice on Love, Sex, and Dating.
Nick and Natalie
Nick Viall finally found love with 23 year old Natalie Joy. Despite their large age difference they seem very attached… they frequently post on social media in matching outfits and Joy often co-stars on his podcast.
In a Jan 12, 2023 post on Instagram, Viall and Natalie Joy announced they are making it official and getting married. Though no date has been set, the pair have definite plans to walk down the aisle.
When it comes to their age gap the couple isn’t phased by what the critics say. Viall has said:
At first, it was something I think I was having a lot of anxiety about. Are we gonna be compatible? And I think early on that was part of the things I would worry about. But the more I got to know her, the more I was just going to her for advice or just checking in with her.
A Bachelor baby!
Today the pair announced something incredibly exciting – the two are expecting a baby!
In a gorgeous post captioned ‘our biggest dream came true 🤍’ they shared some maternity photos along with a copy of their ultrasound.
We are so excited for Nick and Natalie and can’t wait to find out more details on their beautiful baby!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com