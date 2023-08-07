Kaitlyn Bristowe taking social media break after second failed engagement

The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe is taking time away from social media after her second failed engagement, this time to fellow Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick.
Read her heartfelt post about why things didn’t work out below…
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe is a Canadian reality star best known for being featured on the nineteenth season of ABC’s The Bachelor, and as the leading lady on the eleventh season of The Bachelorette.
During her time on The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn quickly chose Shawn Booth as her “match,” and although she entertained other guys throughout the season, the two had colluded that Bristowe and Booth getting engaged would be the ultimate season ending.
In 2018 the couple announced that they would no longer be pursuing marriage and had broken up.
Kaitlyn and Jason
Bristowe started dating Jason Tartick, also a part of Bachelor Nation, shortly after in 2019. Taking things slightly slower than her and Booth, they announced their engagement two years later in May 2021.
While the couple seemed to be more compatible and genuine, it turns out there was trouble in paradise.
A Bachelorette break up
The pair announced their break up on Instagram yesterday, with a joint matching statement on both of their accounts.
After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement.
We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.
Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together.
Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.
We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts.
Kaitlyn and Jason
Shortly following this post, Kaitlyn Bristowe announced that she would be taking a break from social media to “heal.”
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com