Former Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin is no stranger to making headlines for undergoing cosmetic procedures. However, the 32-year-old daughter of Sarah Palin surprised a lot of her Instagram followers this week when she revealed that she had a breast reduction procedure when she was 19.
Even more shocking is the fact that the procedure was botched and Bristol has had NINE more surgeries in an attempt to correct it!
On Wednesday, Bristol posted a graphic photo of herself in recovery from the most recent procedure in her Instagram stories. In the image, Bristol can be seen with multiple containers connected her chest catching blood and other bodily fluids as she healed.
“Sharing wayyyyy tmi right now,” Bristol captioned the image, “but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night.” She assured her followers that they read the number right. “Yes, NINTH all stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19.”
Bristol revealed that the initial surgery resulted in muscle tissue damage and “terrible scarring,” which she’s “had previous surgeries trying to correct.”
The fact that the reduction surgery and scarring is a surprise reveal to Bristol’s fans (and detractors) is because she has tried very hard to hide it. “The whole situation has honestly made me very self conscious my entire adult life,” she wrote.
“Praying this is the last surgery needed,” Bristol continued. “I hate being a whiner but it kinda does put a set back/pause on life and that’s why I’ve been fairly MIA – trying my hardest to stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for; I’m healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be way worse.”
Bristol concluded her caption with a request for her followers. “***plz send show recommendations, or funny memes cause I’m already going stir crazzzzy.”
Her followers did not disappoint, and Bristol shared another Instagram story post earlier today to express her appreciation. “Thank y’all from the bottom of my heart for the kindest messages and prayers yesterday, you guys made me feel very loved to say the least,” Bristol wrote, adding a 🥺 emoji. “Thankful for my IG homies,” she concluded.
Bristol Palin plastic surgeries
Despite her success at keeping her botched breast reduction surgery (and the follow up attempts to fix it) out of the media, many of Bristol Palin’s other forays into cosmetic surgery and procedures have made headlines over the years.
Perhaps the most noticeable procedure Bristol had done was to her jaw. Here’s just one example of Bristol Palin before and after her jaw surgery:
Su … submitted a photo Jaw Implant Bristol Palin Plastic … under #SurgeryPeople category – http://t.co/RdFmXGlrYg pic.twitter.com/hFvFD71BTL
— Kaye Powe (@KayeBPowe) December 16, 2014
Bristol has admitted to having jaw surgery, which resulted in her dramatic new appearance. However, she insists that it wasn’t cosmetic.
She told Us Weekly in 2011 that it was “corrective jaw surgery” done in 2010. From Us Weekly:
“Yes,” she admits, “It improved the way I look, but this surgery was necessary for medical reasons…so my jaw and teeth could properly realign…I don’t obsess over my face”
Still, “I am absolutely thrilled with the results,” she gushes. “I look older, more mature, and don’t have as much of a chubby little baby face!”
In May of 2021, Bristol shared a video of herself on Instagram. She was wearing shorts and and a top that was lifted to expose her abdomen. “Way 222 easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to,” she wrote in the caption.
Bristol also added text to the video clip. “Let’s get reeeeel [sic] for a sec. I post what I want ya’ll to see. From decent angles, and not from insecurities and scars (visible or not.)”
Bristol pulled down the waistband of her shorts and revealed multiple scars. “Here’s something I don’t share. The scar from the tummy tuck I had years ago.”
Bristol doesn’t reveal exactly when she had the tummy tuck procedure.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com