1,000 LB SISTERS Amy Slaton arrested at TN Safari Park after camel attack

ByAsa Hawks

1,000 Pound Sisters Amy Slaton Halterman arrested 2024

1,000-Pound Sisters star Amy Slaton Halterman was arrested in Tennessee on Monday after police responded to a reported camel attack at a drive-through Safari Park.

According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, “deputies were requested to respond to Safari Park where a guest allegedly was bitten by a camel. Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle.”

In the vehicle were Amy Slaton Halterman, Brian Scott Lovvorn, and two children.

Police searched the vehicle. As a result of the search, Amy Slaton was arrested on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.

Amy Slaton's boyfriend Brian Scott Lovvorn arrested

“Brian Scott Lovvorn was in the vehicle as well and is facing the same charges,” the statement from CCSD reads.

We will continue to monitor Amy’s case and share any major updates.

Amy Slaton’s prior arrest

This isn’t the first time Amy Slaton Halterman has been behind bars.

Amy was arrested in 2010 after she was caught attempting to shoplift a book from a local Walmart. She shared a YouTube video talking at length about the arrest and explaining exactly what happened. You can read our recap here.

Amy Slaton’s mug shot photo goes viral

Amy Slaton’s 2010 mug shot photo was used for a fake story that was originally published in October of 2018 with the headline: “Woman accused of stealing a pumpkin by hiding it in her vagina.” [The website no longer exists.]

Here are a few excerpts from the story, which eventually went viral with hundreds of thousands of Facebook shares:

A woman was arrested this morning in Greenville, Mississippi after trying to steal a 15 lbs pumpkin from a supermarket by inserting the large squash in her vaginal cavity. 31-year-old Sonia Smith was intercepted by security guards from a Supervalu store after they saw her enter the store’s bathroom with the pumpkin and come out with it.

…The squash showed extremely difficult to extract and the 31-year-old woman had to be transported to the hospital, where it was finally removed after a delicate two-hour surgery.

Numerous fake news debunking sites called out the article as made up, including Snopes.com in October of 2019 after the story apparently went viral yet again during the Halloween season.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


