TEEN MOM Ashley & Bar’s divorce granted, Bar says he didn’t know about the hearing

Teen Mom couple Ashley Jones and Bariki “Bar” Lockettsmith are officially over. The dissolution of marriage was granted by a Nevada judge on Wednesday.

As first reported by The Sun US, Ashley Jones was present in court for Wednesday’s hearing with a domestic violence advocate. Bar was not present for the hearing.

Ashley told the judge she informed Bar about the hearing via the parenting App, AppClose, but Bar responded on social media earlier today claiming he was not informed.

As a result of the hearing, Ashley Jones has sole legal and physical custody of their daughter, Holly. Bar will have supervised visitation with Holly at Ashley’s discretion.

Bar was ordered to pay Ashley $100 a month in child support.

ASHLEY JONES AND BARIKI LOCKETTSMITH DIVORCE DETAILS

Below is a lengthy excerpt from Wednesday’s court filing with a recap of everything that took place at the hearing and the results. Note that Ashley is the Plaintiff and Bar is the Defendant.

Plaintiff SWORN IN.

Court noted the Defendant was served with the complaint for Divorce in 2024 and a default was filed on August 30, 2024. There was a hearing set for November 6; however no Parties appeared and the matter was taken off calendar.

Plaintiff stated she has had contact with the Defendant via the parenting App, AppClose. Plaintiff also stated that she has informed the Defendant that she is moving forward with the divorce. Plaintiff informed the Court that the Defendant did call her a couple of days ago and she informed him of today’s hearing, they also discussed today’s hearing yesterday on the communication App.

Court noted the Plaintiff is requesting sole legal and physical custody of the minor child. Court inquired about the Defendant’s contact with the child.

Plaintiff stated she would request the Defendant have supervised visitation; however he is currently on probation in California as well as probation in Nevada so she is not sure how that visitation would occur. Plaintiff also stated that she was the victim of domestic violence at the hands of the Defendant, which occurred on July 7, 2024. Plaintiff discussed what occurred during that incident.

Defendant pled to a lesser charge. Plaintiff further stated that the Defendant has been arrested for approximately 7 other domestic violence incidents where she was the victim. Plaintiff informed the Court that the Defendant has not seen the minor child since November 2024, they had made an arrangement for him to call the child on the parenting app twice per day but he has not been able to do so.

Court noted Defendant’s supervised visitation will be left up to the Plaintiff and all communication should be through App Close…

…Court FINDS, by clear and convincing evidence that the Defendant is a perpetrator of domestic violence.

Court FINDS, the allegations in the documents filed by the Plaintiff are true and accurate.

Court FINDS, Nevada has home state jurisdiction.

Court FINDS, the Parties were married on April 16, 2021 IN California.

Court FINDS, Plaintiff is not pregnant.

Court FINDS, no name changes are needed at this time.

Court FINDS, there is no community property, assets or debts.

Court ORDERED, Plaintiff shall be awarded Sole Legal and Physical Custody of the minor child.

Defendant shall have Supervised Visitation with the minor child at Plaintiff’s discretion.

Defendant shall pay Child Support to the Plaintiff in the amount of $100 per month to commence April 1, 2025.

Plaintiff shall maintain Medical Insurance for the minor child.

Plaintiff shall claim the child on her taxes.

Parties shall communicate through AppClose.

Absolute Decree of Divorce is GRANTED.

Plaintiff shall prepare the Decree of Divorce.

BAR RESPONDS TO DIVORCE

Teen Mom Shade Room shared screen caps of The Sun US’s article on Instagram, and Bar shared several lengthy responses. Below are his comments, with some minor spelling and punctuation corrections:

Happy to be divorced, but never was notified of a hearing. She asked for an address to send papers to then told me yesterday she went to a hearing.

Claimed that I was notified in jail many months ago, but that’s the same court date you seen her miss in which she needed to refile, and proceeded too argue with her mom about it and didn’t even really want too go through with it …

She didn’t tell me on the phone either. Once my other phone comes back I’ll be able to prove how many times I was victim as well. We will be going back to court for this as well.

It’s crazy she’s going to this extent for the show when she was crying on the phone while I was in jail claiming she was sorry, and the DA forced her too do all of that, and she misses me, and how good I look.

[She] even mentioned us being together numerous times along with how she hasn’t n*tted in months and her boyfriend is just there to buy her sh*t. Even said she won’t take him to NY with her cause it’ll be “finer n*ggas” there…

And that first video visit wasn’t a private visit with holly. She got the phone from Holly and cried and apologized 20 times saying she’s going to help me and do what’s right.

You can see the DA email was fake as well…. The DA signs her emails and there was no signature in it….

The Gloves are off and I am no longer protecting anyone’s image or feelings. I have a 500-page discovery coming from my lawyer that’ll show she even testified and said I never touched her that day – we just argued. Even admitted that we’ve fought each other and it was mutual a lot….

My name will no longer be slandered without me defending it period.

And I can admit I’ve made mistakes and bad decisions. I wasn’t there for Holly how I should have been for the lil time I was in California leading up to the arrest. But I had to uproot my whole life and move back to CA so I was financially drained and physically and mentally which is no excuse but the truth.

This co-parenting app didn’t come around until she got mad at me having some white girls on my story recently. She mentioned my only fans too, and then called me a bunch of b*tches and said she should’ve left me “in prison” after I told her I was talking to a girl I’ve known for 15 years….

And I have no probation in Nevada either 🤞🏽

COMMENT: If you stay out of jail and have a stable life there’s no reason not to know when you have a court date. Sometimes you have to act like an adult.

BAR: This comment has no validity. I was notified of a court date in custody that I couldn’t respond to and she missed it, so she was supposed to refile. The other 6 months I was in custody she didn’t refile. Now that I’m home, I was never notified of her refiling. You also need to be served with divorce papers in order to be notified of a court date……. What are you on about….

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com





</p>

<div class=”statcounter”><a title=”web analytics” href=”http://statcounter.com/” target=”_blank”><img class=”statcounter” src=”http://c.statcounter.com/9095613/0/af495448/1/” alt=”web analytics”></a></div>

<p>

