THE BACHELOR winner Juliana Pasquarosa denies MAGA ties after editing controversial TikTok

Juliana Pasquarosa just won season 29 of The Bachelor and is already learning the repercussions of fame. The 28 year old was recently chastised by liberal fans for posting about ‘Trump’s Inauguration Party’ on TikTok, and even though she was quick to deny it, there may be enough clues that point to the Bachelor Nation darling being Right Wing, after all.

Is Juliana Pasquarosa MAGA? Discussion below…

Who is Juliana Pasquarosa?

The Bachelor Grant Ellis got engaged to Juliana Pasquarosa during the March 24 finale of the series 29th season. Pasquarosa became the first Massachusetts native to win The Bachelor and her LinkedIn lists her current career as ‘Client Services Associate’ at Winthrop Wealth in West Newton, Massachusetts (though we suspect this will change to ‘Television Personality’ soon…)

 

Pasquarosa’s bio from CBS.com talked about her desire for a traditional man before she was even a finalist:

Juliana is a bubbly, outgoing woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind and go after what her heart wants. She comes from a big Italian family and aspires to find a lasting love like her parents have — they were high school sweethearts. Juliana hopes to meet a man who has a good heart, strong ambition, and loves to hang out with family.

Juliana Pasquarosa Trump TikTok

Juliana Pasquarosa is now getting major heat for posting, then re-posting, a TikTok that clearly shows pro-Trump messaging. Liberal followers of The Bachelor were quick to notice a chalkboard in the background of Pasquarosa’s latest video listing ‘Trump Inauguration Party’ as a calendar item on January 18th.

Wearing Red Sox jerseys, the engaged couple playfully recreated a TikTok ‘Should I post this?’ trend where Juliana mimics punching Ellis. Eagle-eyed Redditors were quick to swarm:

juliana’s latest tiktok
byu/lolcats__ inBachelorNation

After fans flooded the comments, Juliana deleted the video and then re-uploaded the clip with the same content, placing white and red heart emojis over the ‘Trump’ part of the chalkboard. The edited version can be seen here:

@julianapasqua

Clearly neither of us are good at TikTok bc I was off with my timing and also punched him in the face for real ☠️ @Grantellis_

♬ original sound – The Zumbo Pumbo Girlie (Sarah)

The Bachelor star Juliana Pasquarosa is attempting to brush off the drama, replying in the comments that the house in question wasn’t hers:

Funny thing is, this isn’t even my house — was just doing my best to protect someone else’s privacy but you can’t win em all.

Seems reasonable enough, but fans aren’t convinced. The following comments on Reddit are pretty spicy, like the one with SCREENSHOTS (proof, timelines) of her liking the president’s posts:

Comment
byu/100percentabish from discussion
inthebachelor

Check her insta and search her last name in who she follows. Her family seems to come from law enforcement and is like proudly MAGA. I.e devoted their whole page to Trump. So with her mom and her family posts and her likes of Candace Owen’s and trump posts, I think we can conclude 
 
 I was a die hard Bachelor fan but with the country in this political downfall, and more visibility on contestant’s political stances, I think I may actually stop watching because I have no interest in following the love stories of people with this level of stupidity and frankly evil political alignments. Sorry I just can’t wrap my head around rooting for that kind of love story. I get the ick as soon as I see those Christian crosses and that MAGA Fox News make up, I can tell…and I’m not interested in anyone’s fascist, neo Nazi love story.
Then again, there’s always this point…
 

1st I am very anti Trump but what in the world do yall expect? 45% of registered voters voted for Trump so every single show yall watch close to 50% of cast will be pro Trump. How are yall still surprised by this? If you cant enjoy a show or like a person because they are pro Trump then not sure realty TV or any TV is right for you.

Red Hat Jump Scare

This isn’t the first time the couple was accused of voting for Trump, commentators on this Instagram post from March 27 had fans saying ‘The red hat jump scare dear god‘ to Grant’s head covering which actually says ‘Final Rose Material.’

credit: instagram.com/julianapasquarosa

The final nail in the coffin? This comment from Grant himself. CASE CLOSED.

Grant not caring about his trumper fiancé’s political views
byu/RomantheBun inTheBachelor_POC

 

