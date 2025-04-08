THE BACHELOR winner Juliana Pasquarosa denies MAGA ties after editing controversial TikTok

Juliana Pasquarosa just won season 29 of The Bachelor and is already learning the repercussions of fame. The 28 year old was recently chastised by liberal fans for posting about ‘Trump’s Inauguration Party’ on TikTok, and even though she was quick to deny it, there may be enough clues that point to the Bachelor Nation darling being Right Wing, after all.

Is Juliana Pasquarosa MAGA? Discussion below…

Who is Juliana Pasquarosa?

The Bachelor Grant Ellis got engaged to Juliana Pasquarosa during the March 24 finale of the series 29th season. Pasquarosa became the first Massachusetts native to win The Bachelor and her LinkedIn lists her current career as ‘Client Services Associate’ at Winthrop Wealth in West Newton, Massachusetts (though we suspect this will change to ‘Television Personality’ soon…)

Pasquarosa’s bio from CBS.com talked about her desire for a traditional man before she was even a finalist:

Juliana is a bubbly, outgoing woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind and go after what her heart wants. She comes from a big Italian family and aspires to find a lasting love like her parents have — they were high school sweethearts. Juliana hopes to meet a man who has a good heart, strong ambition, and loves to hang out with family.

Juliana Pasquarosa Trump TikTok

Juliana Pasquarosa is now getting major heat for posting, then re-posting, a TikTok that clearly shows pro-Trump messaging. Liberal followers of The Bachelor were quick to notice a chalkboard in the background of Pasquarosa’s latest video listing ‘Trump Inauguration Party’ as a calendar item on January 18th.

Wearing Red Sox jerseys, the engaged couple playfully recreated a TikTok ‘Should I post this?’ trend where Juliana mimics punching Ellis. Eagle-eyed Redditors were quick to swarm:

After fans flooded the comments, Juliana deleted the video and then re-uploaded the clip with the same content, placing white and red heart emojis over the ‘Trump’ part of the chalkboard. The edited version can be seen here:

@julianapasqua Clearly neither of us are good at TikTok bc I was off with my timing and also punched him in the face for real ☠️ @Grantellis_ ♬ original sound – The Zumbo Pumbo Girlie (Sarah)

The Bachelor star Juliana Pasquarosa is attempting to brush off the drama, replying in the comments that the house in question wasn’t hers:

Funny thing is, this isn’t even my house — was just doing my best to protect someone else’s privacy but you can’t win em all.

Seems reasonable enough, but fans aren’t convinced. The following comments on Reddit are pretty spicy, like the one with SCREENSHOTS (proof, timelines) of her liking the president’s posts:

Then again, there’s always this point…

