SUMMER HOUSE Lindsay Hubbard attends her own bachelorette party despite cancelled wedding

Lindsay Hubbard of Summer House isn’t letting a failed engagement to Carl Radke stop her from having fun. The 37-year-old attended her bachelorette party in the Bahamas over the weekend.
Lindsay and Carl
Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard of Summer House are OG’s who have been on this series together since it started airing in 2017. During the course of the show these two have had an on and off again relationship.
Radke proposed to Hubbard in 2022, hoping to make their relationship official. Unfortunately the pair never made it down the aisle as Radke cancelled the wedding in September 2023.
It seems we have more answers as to why Carl and Lindsay have cancelled their wedding. Page six reports that couples therapy was tried to no avail. Sobriety played a factor in the decision. Hubbard was sober from the end of 2021 to spring of 2022 to show solidarity for Radke, who… pic.twitter.com/dYR5rTemio
— BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) September 26, 2023
Since the wedding’s cancellation both partners have made official statements to the press. Lindsay has expressed the fact that she is devastated by the blindsiding news. Carl Radke also has his own set of regrets.
Lindsay Hubbard bachelorette party
Despite the wedding of the year being cancelled, Hubbard decided to make the best of things and got her friend group together to continue on with the bachelorette party as planned. Gals joined her in the Bahamas to celebrate turning a new page.
One cool Bravo connection is that Lindsay Hubbard’s bachelor party was planned by BachBoss, the bachelorette planning service founded and ran by Avery Singer, daughter of Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York.
Friends that appeared at her party include Samantha Feher, Danielle Olivera and Gabby Prescod from Summer House.
Fans are split on how they feel about attending a bachelorette party after the wedding has already been cancelled. Below are some tweets expressing fans opinions:
Good for her. She should get every bit of joy from this painful and shitty situation as she can. Why not?
— Embezzeling Erika Jayne (@EmbezzlingErika) September 25, 2023
Oh she is next level unhinged rn FOR. SURE.
— danielle austin (@sassypantsmgee) September 25, 2023
This poor chick better freeze her eggs if she hasn’t already. The husband thing is never going to happen for her, and it pains me to say that. Only cause I know how badly she wants it.
— Funion (@Meg13403602) September 24, 2023
