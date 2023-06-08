SUMMER HOUSE Sam Feher and Kory Keefer’s sexiest Instagram moments

Everyone’s new favorite Summer House couple Sam Feher and Kory Keefer is not holding back when it comes to sharing their dirty side on Instagram.
Keep reading to see their steamy pics, which include a LOT of tongue…
Summer House
Summer House is a Bravo reality series that has been on the air since 2017. During the past 7 seasons we have seen many couples form thanks to the show, including Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, and Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover.
Following NYC Millennials and Gen-Z during their weekend home share experience in the Hamptons, the core group from season 7 included the following castmates: Mya Allen, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Sam Feher and Gabby Prescod.
Sam and Kory relationship timeline
Sam Feher and Kory Keefer met at co-star Kyle Cooke’s 40th birthday party and have been an item ever since. The event, which aired on Summer House season 7 episode 10, showed the heat between them when sparks flew almost instantly.
Keefer had met the Summer House gang during the previous season of Winter House. Sam Feher is a new addition to Hamptons time share and many are saying that she’s their favorite newbie.
The two are known for their PDA, which often includes tongues/licking and even spitting in each others mouth.
In the finale, however, Feher did hint that maybe they were becoming more serious.
This is amazing, having a boy on my arm. I just feel like we’re on the same page. We’re having a good time and we’re connecting on real levels now. This is no longer like, ‘Pull my hair, spit in my mouth.’ This is like, maybe this can go the distance.
Steamy Summer House photos
Sam and Kory do NOT hold back when it comes to their relationship… which is very overtly sexual and seemingly very spicy. Check out their hottest IG’s below:
Will Sam Feher and Kory Keefer’s relationship last? We’ll have to keep a close eye on Instagram, as Summer House just wrapped for the season with an explosive reunion special.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com