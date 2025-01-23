Second Bling Empire cast member dies since Netflix cancellation

Bling Empire was a popular reality series that inspired 3 seasons and its own spin off, Bling Empire: New York. Netflix cancelled both, simultaneously and unexpectedly, in 2023. Since the news, two cast members from the series have died.

Read about the untimely passing of Anna Shay and Lynn Ban, below…

Bling Empire

Bling Empire was a popular Netflix reality series from 2021-2022. Following an affluent group of Asian-Americans, some known as the ‘Slaysians,’ the cast included wealthy stars like Anna Shay, Christine Chiu, and Kane Lim.

The Netflix show inspired a one season spin off Bling Empire: New York. Centered around Rich Kids of Beverly Hills Dorothy Wang moving to the Big Apple, the cast also included Nam Laks, Lynn Ban, Richard Chang and Tina Leung.

Fans were shocked when the streaming network cancelled both concurrently, in April 2023, without warning.

In a state of depression over #BlingEmpire/#BlingEmpireNewYork not coming back. What a bad move by Netflix. They better have something else planned. pic.twitter.com/L6R5Fw6MeR — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) April 19, 2023

Anna Shay death

Just two months following the cancellation of Bling Empire, its matriarch, Anna Shay, died from a stroke at the age of 62. On June 5th, 2023, Shay suffered a cerebrovascular accident, saddening both fans and fellow cast members. Daughter of a billionaire, the reality star was worth an estimated $600M at the time.

Anna’s family shared this statement with USA Today:

It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.

Lynn Ban death

Since Anna Shay’s passing Bling Empire has mostly been out of the news, but unfortunately another one of its stars has died. Lynn Ban, who was prominently featured on Bling Empire: New York, suffered a fatal ski accident on Christmas Eve 2024.

Documented by Ban, 52, on her own social media, the jewelry designer shared with fans her traumatic experience. Starting the post with ‘And In a blink of an eye … life can change,’ Lynn gives a haunting accord of her emergency craniotomy:

In her emotional Instagram post above, Ban mentions a ‘long road of recovery ahead‘ but insists ‘I’m a survivor.’ The Bling Empire: New York star passed away less than 4 weeks later.

Lynn’s son Sebastian posted this memorial, updating his mothers fans on the tragic event:

Bling Empire and Bling Empire: New York are currently streaming on Netflix.

