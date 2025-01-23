Second Bling Empire cast member dies since Netflix cancellation

ByAshley Marie

Bling Empire was a popular reality series that inspired 3 seasons and its own spin off, Bling Empire: New York. Netflix cancelled both, simultaneously and unexpectedly, in 2023. Since the news, two cast members from the series have died.

Read about the untimely passing of Anna Shay and Lynn Ban, below…

Bling Empire

Bling Empire was a popular Netflix reality series from 2021-2022. Following an affluent group of Asian-Americans, some known as the ‘Slaysians,’ the cast included wealthy stars like Anna Shay, Christine Chiu, and Kane Lim.

The Netflix show inspired a one season spin off Bling Empire: New YorkCentered around Rich Kids of Beverly Hills Dorothy Wang moving to the Big Apple, the cast also included Nam Laks, Lynn Ban, Richard Chang and Tina Leung.

Fans were shocked when the streaming network cancelled both concurrently, in April 2023, without warning.

Anna Shay death

Just two months following the cancellation of Bling Empire, its matriarch, Anna Shay, died from a stroke at the age of 62. On June 5th, 2023, Shay suffered a cerebrovascular accident, saddening both fans and fellow cast members. Daughter of a billionaire, the reality star was worth an estimated $600M at the time.

Anna’s family shared this statement with USA Today:

It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.

Shocking Bling Empire death; RIP Anna Shay, age 62

Lynn Ban death

Since Anna Shay’s passing Bling Empire has mostly been out of the news, but unfortunately another one of its stars has died. Lynn Ban, who was prominently featured on Bling Empire: New York, suffered a fatal ski accident on Christmas Eve 2024.

Documented by Ban, 52, on her own social media, the jewelry designer shared with fans her traumatic experience. Starting the post with ‘And In a blink of an eye … life can change,’ Lynn gives a haunting accord of her emergency craniotomy:

In her emotional Instagram post above, Ban mentions a ‘long road of recovery ahead‘ but insists ‘I’m a survivor.’ The Bling Empire: New York star passed away less than 4 weeks later.

Lynn’s son Sebastian posted this memorial, updating his mothers fans on the tragic event:

Bling Empire and Bling Empire: New York are currently streaming on Netflix.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

DOROTHY WANG RETURNS Bling Empire: New York announced with TRAILER
| |

DOROTHY WANG RETURNS Bling Empire: New York announced with TRAILER

ByAshley Marie

Fans of the Netflix series Bling Empire were so excited to see Dorothy Wang of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills fame go head to head with Kane Lim in Season 2. On a show self-proclaimed to be the “real life Crazy Rich Asians,” no one fits that title better than Taiwanese-Chinese rich girl Dorothy Wang….

BLING EMPIRE Season 3 cast details and TRAILER! Premieres October 5!
|

BLING EMPIRE Season 3 cast details and TRAILER! Premieres October 5!

ByAshley Marie

Exciting news: Bling Empire is back Wednesday, October 5th on Netflix! This will be the third season for the series, which documents the dramatic personal and social lives of rich and wealthy Asian socialites in Los Angeles. Bling Empire Season 3 Trailer The trailer promises bigger drama than ever before. We can’t wait to see…

Bling Empire Kelly Mi Li pregnant! Who is her perfect boyfriend?
| | |

Bling Empire Kelly Mi Li pregnant! Who is her perfect boyfriend?

ByAshley Marie

Kelly Mi Li is expecting! The Bling Empire star is pregnant and we have all the details, including info on her “perfect” boyfriend. Kelly Mi Li announces pregnancy In a paid partnership with Clearblue pregnancy tests, Mi Li announced that she was pregnant with the cutest message. Within the post Kelly Mi Li references her…

Shocking Bling Empire death; RIP Anna Shay, age 62
|

Shocking Bling Empire death; RIP Anna Shay, age 62

ByAshley Marie

Netflix Bling Empire star Anna Shay has died unexpectedly from a stroke. The reality star was 62 years old. Read more details here, including reactions from her Bling castmates. Bling Empire Bling Empire was a Netflix reality series that began in 2021 and ran for 3 seasons. The show followed affluent members of the Asian…

BLING EMPIRE NEW YORK Stars have mini-reunion after Netflix cancellation announcement
| |

BLING EMPIRE NEW YORK Stars have mini-reunion after Netflix cancellation announcement

ByAshley Marie

Bling Empire and Bling Empire New York were both abruptly cancelled by Netflix, much to fans dismay – but that isn’t stopping members of its casts from hanging out. See which of the Bling crew turned out together to support Oscar de la Renta at a recent event. Bling Empire Bling Empire was a three…

How Bling Empire’s Kane Lim became face of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty
| | |

How Bling Empire’s Kane Lim became face of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty

ByAshley Marie

Fans of Netflix reality series Bling Empire found out some interesting news in season three. Star Kane Lim tells his friends Kevin Kreider and Kelly Mi Li that he was approached by none other than Rihanna to be a part of her Fenty Beauty line. Lim questioned himself as a selection on the series, but…