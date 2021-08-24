Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham made a few headlines earlier this year after she announced on Facebook that she “will start school at Havard University” in one month. Yes, she misspelled the name of the Ivy League School.
Soon after her Facebook announcement, Farrah added the Harvard credentials to her LinkedIn profile. “Farrah claimed that she had a degree from Harvard University as she posted on [LinkedIn] that she received a Master Of Liberal Arts from the Creative Writing and Literature Graduate Program,” according to The Sun.
Farrah’s claim to be an Ivy League student caused numerous whistleblowers to contact the resume site with doubts about the legitimacy of Farrah’s claim. As a result, the site removed the credentials and asked that Farrah provide proof of her connection. Farrah did eventually provide literal receipts that showed she was enrolled in the Harvard Extension School, which is a continuing education program offered by the university featuring numerous online courses.
“Farrah is doing online classes at Harvard to further her entertainment career,” Farrah’s mother, Debra Danielsen, told The Sun in response to the LinkedIn debacle. “It’s not to be an actress. It’s to do production, writing, storytelling, directing and more.”
Farrah being enrolled in a writing or story telling class through Harvard seemed like a disaster waiting to happen given her infamously, um, creative use of the English-ish language over the years. Well, that disaster did happen when Farrah was apparently booted from a “Writing in the Humanities” Zoom class.
New York Times bestselling author Farrah Abraham was not about to go down without a fight! She put her unique writing talents to work with a scathing Yelp review of Harvard University in which she calls out her professor and Dean by name. Here’s the text from her one-star review posted on Sunday:
After attending Harvard and #1 being discriminated to the highest level by being locked out of my zoom for a course I payed for by the teacher Patricia Bellanca and Dean Robert Neugenboren with no one answering emails, setting calls, nor the XXI, diversity, disabilities and admissions directors stepped in being cc’d from day 1 on the teachers misconduct, these are not responsible professionals these are bulling student tactics that are illegal and sexist. Also as a masters student you pay a higher tuition then everyone else yet share a class with sophomores in high school, associates, and bachelors levels. This is a ivy league lawsuit, scam, fraud. I had to dispute my tuition after the teacher claimed I had a neurological issue yet my other course I was asked to guest speak with effortless A. I would advise Harvard is not a safe nor credible school to attend. Educational abuse, deny student education, unsafe , discriminate, slander and poor mental health and writing and center help. Their own teachers do not know how to teach online! Hypocrite, scam , illegal ivy league joke. Harvard can sell their logo but not their education as they offer nothing to really produce in the real world. Also due to Harvard purposely taking my status of attending for my education on & off of LinkedIn like an untrustworthy scam educational institution that they are it made news with my name, how pathetic people can not even get peace to show their education that far is greater then a Harvard logo on LinkedIn … Harvard is pathetic and is educationally abusive to students.
The review is textbook Farrahspeak as she often eschews prepositions, verbs, articles and more in favor of stringing together lists of derogatory nouns and adjectives. Speaking of Farrah’s non-traditional sentence structure, her Yelp review included a message from her writing professor in which she suggests Farrah take a lower level class to learn how to write sentences:
You will notice that Farrah turned the tables on her professor by offering up her own critique at the bottom in red ink. And in one final act of defiance, Farrah demonstrated the true power of Farrahspeak by captioning the image with a fantastically unconventional sentence: “Patricia Ballencia mentally ill bi polar teacher education abuse.”
Given Farrah’s epic Yelp diss of Harvard, I decided to check out more of her Yelp reviews — and I was NOT DISAPPOINTED! She has 18 reviews currently available on the site, only two of which are positive. The other 16 are fairly similar to the Harvard review in regards to Farrah’s anger (and writing) level. Most all of them involve retail customer service, with several due to the results of Farrah being late for some sort of appointment.
There are some unique entries though, including Farrah bashing her former Austin attorneys! In a rather bold move (given the likelihood of legal action), Farrah says of her lawyer: “Alex Conant is blackmails, is unethical, has no morals and disrespects woman.” Farrah seems to run into a lot of people that disrespect women.
OK, I will step out of the way and let Farrah speak for herself. In addition to the Yelp reviews (starting with the most recent), I have added on a couple of Farrah’s Google reviews at the end — including her infamous glowing review of her closed Froco frozen yogurt restaurant.
Farrah Abraham Yelp reviews
CVS Pharmacy
3751 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
1.0 star rating
3/26/2021
Worst behavior from pharmacy staff, two boys lack professional training, the female is not professionally supported, the pharmacist who was an Asian male first lies, I waited 2 days for my prescriptions & received texts to pick up prescriptions, then they sent me to pick up a second prescription at another location and pulled it from their location on my insurance- which is illegal -wasted my time, the other pharmacist who was helpful waited on hold over 30 min to get ahold of the pharmacist beyond wasting time I never got my prescriptions, the male pharmacist continued to lie- this staff needs to be fired.
Los Angeles International Airport – LAX
100 World Way
Los Angeles, CA 90045
1.0 star rating
3/26/2021
lax couldn’t get all the construction done during covid so now everyone is late for all flights! this is bullshit & lax needs more parking and faster walks to gates since they reroute everyone! money wasted on flights, parking and waste of time! horrible designed airport and keeps getting worse! nothing like missing work & wasting money f**k lax
Apple Manhattan Village
3200 Sepulveda Blvd
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
1.0 star rating
12/11/2020
I am a business customer, upon reporting this store once, I was told to come in by Angela, Ryland never communicates via email to cover his discriminatory, woman hating, unethical business practices. I was told 3/4weeks my warranty part came in in 5 days, luckily I hounded the managers, they never abide by their own policies and make their appointments when they tell a customer to come in, then Rylan as recorded argues, fights, woman hates, try’s to say “other stores can serve me” the highest form of discrimination and against apples diversity, inclusion and equality. No one should be silenced, mistreated and I’m writing this since Rylan wanted to turn away a business customer that was told to come in and that they owe a warranty part for! The worst Apple store I’ve ever seen repeatedly!! APPLE DO SOMETHING!
Amini & Conant
408 W 11th St
Austin, TX 78701
1.0 star rating
12/3/2020
Alex Conant is blackmails , is unethical, has no morals and disrespects woman. As well does not practice law according to the bar and should have his license removed. I got both things legally ask of him done for free with my own time. While he threatened and wanted me to take down my ethical and true reviews. In order to get my money back of $5000 of a retainer while he ignored and wanted to make matters worse. This mentally ill corrupt embarrassment of law should be no where around entertainment professionals. Disturbing and disgusting practice.
Lifestance Health
308 S Friendswood Dr
Friendswood, TX 77546
1.0 star rating
11/24/2020
The worst customer support, worst admin assistance, the worst business managers, they try to cancel appointments, the doctors don’t pick up, the doctors are not educated or trained and I would highly advise that no one trust their child mental health well being with a company that hangs up on parents as I was twice, the office can’t assist with forms and the doctors project on parents- negative, unhelpful, disgusting ethics
The Los Angeles Film School
6363 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1.0 star rating
8/17/2020
I’m graduating this month, I am an online student who after completing exist counseling was then sent a bill by the financial staff and had to escalate up to the Vice President of financial aid Dustin who has ignored my calls, emailed me with the wrong program of fees after going back and fourth for two weeks , the wrong graduation date and wrong credit hours charges, for a school who grades us on financial ledgers yet they fail to perform , for a school who is fraudulent, breaking the law, wrongfully reporting to the government to take advantage of the government and not abiding by the for profit school institutional bureau and sabotaging students graduating on time, I actually am in a BFA entertainment business program, I reported harassment by being the only female put with a group of men and the director nor teachers did anything about it! In 2020 ! Also they messed up my classes, credits monthly and grade GPA for months effecting my scholarship and grant eligibility. This is the worst entertainment school and is a pathetic institution that should have its school licensed revoked and taken out of operation. As well as well a teacher tried to fail me and another tried to harass me. The males at this school are out of control and the woman need to go back to school to catch up of future entertainment business ethics. They lack common sense and abiding by the law.
European Wax Center
114 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
1.0 star rating
7/10/2020
Attaching video recording of August & Emily at Burbank location, TOTAL DISRESPECT TO A PUBLIC FIGURE AND WASTE OF MY ENTIRE DAY !
Lied, argued, yelled, disrespected and biligerant & did not rebook 12:45pm noon since I was 20 min late and called at 11:35 AM PRIOR letting them know to fix as I’ve not been to this location and would need extra time for my 11:30am appt to let to them know to fix the appointment – Emily lies for August & August lies and did not book the appointment they talked about covering their unprofessional behavior & you should listen to recorded call. Beyond poor quality, disrespecting woman , lying, arguing and failing to book and rebook and still didn’t want to book on available times this day & wanted to further not give me a manager number, email and suggested I book a different day! The worst low class, privileged disrespectful , poorly trained and worst examples of European wax brand I’ve ever witnessed – I’ve sent the full 4mim video to a manager and European wax Corperate – THIS WOMEN SHOULD NOT WORK IN PUBLIC
In this time of society where women should not disrespect woman & should not mistreat woman and continue to lie and call the customer disrespectful after being a European wax customer for 4 years or more this is the worst I’ve ever seen front desk staff have deliberate poor training , customer service & personally attack a customer on top of lying and trying to cover up their failed behavior. I’m leaving a public review so this never happens to any customer again with the audio and video they were notified of the recording & still did not care and continued to yell Lie and disrespect – it’s unlawful and with this no company should be in business
THRIVE Affordable Vet Care
1824 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
1.0 star rating
6/20/2020
I now see why there are so many poor reviews, The front desk lady at 8am June 20,2020 extremely unprofessional, I showed up 13 min late after driving 45 min to get to their location and she felt she had a reason to cancel my appointment when they had no customers at their location while she wanted to further cancel and waste my time. I asked repeatedly to speak to the vet and they vet never got on the phone they had a tech call and she still ignored the front desk behavior when the front desk woman said Jesus Christ etc the lords name and continued to run around the front like a complete ignorant employee I can’t express how disgusting this is at a new thrive location that should have great customer service and take responsibility for improving their untrained staff
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
THRIVE Affordable Vet Care
3525 West Victory Blvd
Burbank, CA 91505
1.0 star rating
3/11/2020
On March 11, 2020 at 9am a female doctor felt the need to be completely rude unprofessional,
Instead of focusing on annual vaccines she was more concerned about my dogs professional hair coloring from healthy spot, making up that she was “overweight” on her shoulders, as she weighed the same as her last thrive visit. Also the thrive front desk put my dog had heart worm medicine two tim es doubling dose when she didn’t. The doctor said I was rude when I asked her to correctly update cupcakes file so there was no confusion, then she didn’t finish giving cupcake her shots, refused to give a managers number to the location and laughed about her poor behavior in back with assistant. I had to state the shots better be given, I also stated I’m not here to personally be judged and I won’t be doing the same as her unprofessional behavior.
The worst thrive location I’ve ever been too.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
LÁK Nail Bar
1747 Westwood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
1.0 star rating
11/22/2019
After rushing and driving to be on time and making them aware of arrival time & they for some reason rescheduled me 45min after I arrived & would not take me for my scheduled appointment, they had no customers, and had no customers after. The unprofessionalism is pathetic & I’m happy the first time I came I got my services free as its far from a credible nail salon in LA . Not wasting my money on impressionable front desk ppl nor techs.
Comment from Farshad D. of LÁK Nail Bar
Business Owner
12/2/2019
Farrah,
We are saddened to hear about your experience. Unfortunately, the sequence of events and what transpired before, during, and after the appointment tell a different story.
Just as with every customer experience, for your first experience here, we went above and beyond to take care of you and your family. The services were paid for by the individual who had referred you as a gift as well. During this service, despite being an hour and a half late, we were still accommodating. The first service, must have been a pleasant experience judging the fact that you came back for a second experience.
Knowing that the first experience you were exceptionally late, we wanted to go above and beyond to confirm the second appointment with you multiple times.
We not only confirmed the appointment time the day before, but we also confirmed the appointment the day of, and reminded you of our 15 minute grace period. At which point, you assured us that you would not be late. After reviewing your second experience, you were late again about 40 minutes to your appointment. Furthermore, there were many other appointments booked around your appointment. Despite our best efforts to communicate and remind you of the appointment, Unfortunately, you exhibited a lack of respect both for us and our other clients. I am certain if your appointment had been significantly delayed due to the previous appointments lack of respect for time, you would be writing another disappointing review.
We pride ourselves on our customer experience and services we offer. With that said, we are saddened to part ways with a repeat customer, however, we believe it’s for the greater good. We wish you well on your endeavor to find your perfect salon.
Coated Professionally Polished
1100 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
1.0 star rating
5/18/2019
The worst nail spa, I book an appointment for my child for mani & pedi , I arrived they acted unaware, then told me to come back at 5pm – I checked their app there was an appointment then available, the front desk ladies rolled their eyes, bad attitudes, asked for managers number and wouldn’t give it, then they fit us in because they couldn’t argue on availability , my daughter chose a gel nail polish and the front desk lady wouldn’t allow my daughter to do a gel polish because she said it takes longer when it drys quicker!!! I left and they won’t ever have my business, the nail techs were rude and don’t know what their doing. Another failed location in Austin tx , pathetic and they don’t know nail basics of how to run a business.
Comment from Rebecca R. of Coated Professionally Polished
Business Owner
5/18/2019
Farrah we don’t appreciate your review as you’ve never been a customer at Coated.
Central Casting
300 E Magnolia Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
1.0 star rating
2/26/2019
They don’t let you bring your children in for updates and say wait outside then want to take no responsibility for not telling parents or having on their website and play pass the ball and make us wait out side literally a no respect for people who have no ethics, who can not communicate and have horrible customer service literally their dashboards does not updates from state to state and treating human being horrible when they make money off of us is pathetic . Worst casting company and we all have Choices so happy we found out now how they treat kids and parents .
Mundi Limos
7025 Beracasa Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
5.0 star rating
10/26/2018
Had a great stay in Miami with Mundi Limos has my daily car service , events, around the city , appreciated the attentive service : ask for Flavio ! On time for my flight
European Wax Center
5800 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749
1.0 star rating
9/4/2018
When I’m asked 5 times if I want to book when I’ve specified yes every time and the person who takes appointments wants to just hand me off to a manager because she wasn’t trained properly to book 3 services and waste more of my time … This location needs help
Wally’s Beverly Hills
447 Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
1.0 star rating
3/4/2018
For my first time stopping by Wallys that many of my friends said they enjoyed, never in my life have I ever witnessed so much discrimination, men sexist ganging up on women I had to call the police, their hired help took our only glass of wine just ordered and threw it out and canceled our pizza order. The men , the owner, the security all kept stating to the police they didn’t like us so beyond discriminating it was a hate crime, note people of class do not tolerate this illegal behavior and called the police on the establishment for those reasons, we simply had to walk out due to all the power tripping criminal behaviors here on a Saturday. My friends who were long time customers will never go back & I will never recommend this location to any public figure or wine lovers… see something say something be treated equal stop what the sexism, racism, hatred and poor service in this establishment. This place doesn’t belong in Beverly Hills it’s a wanna be spot watch out! Our videos of the incident will be posted on YouTube. Search Wallys
You’ve Got Maids-Los Angeles
14040 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
1.0 star rating
1/28/2018
After wasting 5 hours Cesar the unprofessional boss acts like he had cleaned organized & has stretched him self and cares about his customers but as I return I see dirt, dust , boxes, broken frames , dirts kitchen etc. They made more of a mess then when the just moved in condo was when arrived. Then I call after sending video and pictures, Cesar who acts unaware & repeats “what do you want me to do?” Like an idiot, and as I already told him and walked him through the property he knew what to do and just is a weird disgusting freak who is not trust worthy, professional nor credible, I said I was leaving a review then he claims he deserves a chance to come back I said only today & they came back , he had to ask me where he put my cleaning supplies, and they stand around and do one thing when there’s 3 ppl, I had to text to make sure he did half the list I sent & still my bathroom has fuzz and uncleaned. They do not know how to clean anything, they can’t figure out surfaces etc, this is disgusting after wasting my entire day & I still have to clean my entire space plus I said I would give them $200 hundred for their time & they said not to because I can keep it they deserve more” after making more messes for me they said some horrible thing of that, and Cesar the lieing boss not approved and didn’t even get approved charged my card $675.00. When he said he wasn’t taking my money, fraud, scam artist Company. I have pictures, video & shut down my card Justice will be served never hire this scam artist company horrible especially to we’ll know public figures.
Farrah Abraham Google reviews
CTH Partners
790 W Sam Houston Pkwy N #202
Houston, TX 77024
1.0 star rating
3 years ago
THE WORST COMPANY IVE EVER WORKED WITH FOR INCOME TAXES, after last year my contact left this company, the manager sheila just put my file with anyone at her company a Sarah who acted like should couldn’t figure out out to juggle all of her customers and could even start the file, and then they switched me to another unprofessional who had to repeatedly call me and not listen to my companies and or simply look at my last years return to finalize Sergio also had to bring his own personal emotions into filing and kept calling to find many excuses to not start, complete, and had to weasel his way out of completing a simple return after 3 weeks of wasting my time, my friends & I switched firms and never had to deal with fraud, scam unprofessional behaviors plus didn’t have to waste thousands on a simple filing as this scam artist company does, i can only imagine if their accounting associates are this much of failures what their legal team is like! they try to ensure you don’t file on time, add delays, and do not take all your deductions. ILLEGAL, UNTRAINED, and they make a joke of licensed firms.
Don’t be mistreated, don’t put your money with people who don’t know good business practices, when they have to send disengagement letters because they can’t do common practices after 3 weeks of trying to fix all their problems it’s pathetic and practically illegal
FA
Froco Fresh Frozen
2127 Lohmans Crossing Rd #304
Austin, TX 78734
5.0 star rating
4 years ago
This is an Awesome Froyo location, it’s fun and has free events, Coba the mascot is awesome the children love him, the sunglasses are sold out a lot and Farrah the owner is a celebrity so of course this is one of the best frozen yogurt brands in america. They have drawing boards, drinks, coffee, tea togo and healthy options of frozen yogurt like no sugar added or non fat or gluten free! check it out in person forget all the cyber bullies who are jealous! #HARDWORK pays off! GO FARRAH !
