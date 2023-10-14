SOUTHERN CHARM Where is Jenna King from season 1 now?

A few Southern Charm stars have recently mentioned Jenna King from season 1 on their social media. Where is the reality star now?
Jenna King
Jenna King, 37, was a one season wonder on the Bravo reality series Southern Charm.
King grew up in Sumter, South Carolina, but has lived all over the world, including London, New York City, Miami and Los Angeles. She currently lives in LA.
At the time of filming Southern Charm Jenna was an up and coming fashion designer of both gloves and sunglasses.
She was also dating a 60 year old married man named “Lou” but the millionaire property manager and the reality star have since broken up.
King hasn’t posted to her Instagram since 2021 but she does repost things to her story often.
She has been tagged in some photos in the last few years that imply she’s been spending a lot of time with her family.
Who still talks to Jenna King?
Two stars of Southern Charm have recently mentioned, Jenna seemingly unrelated and totally random.
First Shep Rose told The Daily Dish that they had plans to meet up, but that she was her typical flaky self when it came to making it happen:
Jenna. Typical Jenna from Season 1, like she’s always been so flighty and basically flaky. She was in Charleston, like, last year, and was like ‘Hey, I’m in Charleston, I’d love to see you.’ I was like, ‘Great, I would absolutely love to see you.’ And then she like ditched the whole thing. I was like ‘typical.” It wasn’t a problem. I wasn’t looking at my watch.
Newcomer Rod Radzavi also mentioned Jenna King seemingly randomly on his socials. The Charleston native shared a throwback photo with the Season 1 OG on his Instagram October 12.
As of right now there is no word of Jenna King returning to Southern Charm – but with all these random connections, anything is possible!
King is currently followed by much of the cast of the series including Craig Conover, Madison LeCroy and even the estranged Kathryn Dennis.
