sMothered’s Rykia Lewis gives birth, mom Karla shares cancer update

Congratulations to sMothered star Rykia Lewis as she just gave birth to a baby girl!
Rykia broke the news with a photo of her new arrival on Instagram. “On July 5 I gave birth to the most precious baby girl, Charlette Rae Lewis,” Rykia captioned the image, adding a couple flower emoji. “You are everything I wanted and imagined plus more🥰 I’m so happy God chose me for you💕.”
Here’s Rykia’s post:
I believe this is the third time that Rykia has given birth, but this is only her second child. sMothered viewers may recall that Rykia served as a surrogate in 2021. She also has an 11-year-old son named Idris.
Rykia announced her pregnancy, and the fact that she was having a baby girl, back in March. “After being a boy mom for 11 years now I’m bringing out all things pink,” Rykia captioned a pregnant selfie. “I’m having a little mini me💕 Can’t wait to meet my baby girl🌸🌸”
Charlette is the second new addition to the sMothered family in the past few months. Rykia’s Season 3 co-stars, Laura Leigh Reese and Lauren Kimball Reese, welcomed a baby girl named Raegan Levi Reese in April.
Rykia has not shared any information about the identity of Charlette’s father. It’s unclear if he is in the picture or if Rykia did IVF with an anonymous donor. Unfortunately, we won’t find out on sMothered Season 4 because Rykia and her mother, Karla Lewis, will not be coming back when the show returns on August 8.
Karla Lewis update
Speaking of Karla, she recently shared some major news of her own. She revealed in early February that she was diagnosed with breast cancer after a biopsy was taken on January 26.
“Educator, Health, Life, Fitness coach…and now, breast cancer warrior!” Karla captioned a “Cancer Warrior” photo on Instagram. “My journey begins now! I can do all things thru Christ who gives me strength! Thank you to my family and friends who are already reminding me that I can depend on them for strength and support! I LOVE Y’ALL FOR LIFE!”
Karla had surgery on February 17 and followed that up with radiation treatment on April 17. She shared this photo and update:
Today I had my first breast radiation treatment. It’s been 8 weeks of anxiety about moving forward and deciding the best plan to lower my risk of reoccurrence. Lumpectomy scar and radiation markings…I’m truly forever changed, but so grateful for life!
