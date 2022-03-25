TLC sMothered’s Rykia Lewis is pregnant again

sMothered star Rykia Lewis is pregnant again — and this time it’s her baby!
Rykia, who famously served as a surrogate during sMothered Season 3, announced her pregnancy with an Instagram gallery on Sunday. In addition to the pregnancy, Rykia also shared a gender reveal in the caption.
“After being a boy mom for 11 years now I’m bringing out all things pink,” Rykia wrote, adding a couple celebratory emoji. “I’m having a little mini me💕 Can’t wait to meet my baby girl🌸🌸”
Rykia’s daughter will be joining her big brother, 11-year-old Idris, in the growing family.
If you’re curious who the father is, Rykia hasn’t said anything about that. There’s no mystery man in her Instagram feed, nor any mention of having a sperm donor.
Perhaps we will learn more on a new season of sMothered? TLC confirmed in a press release late last year that the show will be back for a fourth season. However, there has been no information released about the cast.
Speaking of the sMothered cast, a couple of Rykia’s co-stars replied to her Instagram post. Cher Hubsher and fan favorite Laura Leigh both responded with “congratulations” messages.
I will join Cher and Laura Leigh with my own CONGRATULATIONS RYKIA! I look forward to meeting mini Rykia!
Here is Rykia’s Instagram pregnancy announcement:
