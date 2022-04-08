sMothered Lauren Kimball Reese gives birth to daughter Raegan

Congratulations to sMothered couple Laura Leigh Reese and Lauren Kimball Reese as they just welcomed a baby girl! Lauren gave birth to Raegan Levi Reese via C-section on April 5.
“We are so excited to share the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Raegan Levi Reese,” the couple wrote in their birth announcement. “Born via cesarean section on April 5th, 2022 at 5:09pm weighing 6lbs 11oz and 19 inches long.”
Here’s the rest of the couple’s announcement:
Her arrival was unexpected however very welcomed as we were super anxious to meet her. In just these first few days she has become the center of our whole world and has displayed quite the personality. We love her more than we truly ever thought was possible.
Mommy, Mama, and Raegan are all doing great – between breastfeeding, to diaper changes, and lots of hiccups – we are loving every single moment.
We’re very thankful for our friends, family, and TLC community for reaching out and supporting us as we begin this amazing motherhood experience. Please enjoy the most beautiful baby photos ever (we’re a little biased) and keep our family in your prayers as we continue to grow and learn every day.
Of course, we wouldn’t disappoint our readers by not including “the most beautiful baby photos ever!” Here they are in the form of two Instagram galleries:
UPDATE – The Reeses are heading home!
CONGRATULATIONS LAUREN AND LAURA LEIGH!!
Lauren’s pregnancy timeline
Laura and Lauren first announced they were expecting back in October with a gallery of photos that included sonograms and Lauren’s baby bump:
Y’all, it’s finally our turn!
We could not be happier to announce that Baby Reese will be joining us in April 2022. 3 years of waiting, praying, doctors appointments, medications, and so many tears – but it’s finally our turn. Thank you to everyone who prayer for this child. Thank you to those of you who have prayed and cried with us. Thank you for those of you that shared your stories of hope. We are so thankful to receive this blessing from God and are so excited to meet our sweet baby.
And if your reading this and going through infertility, I see you. I pray your baby is coming soon. I am always here to listen and vent to. I know the struggles of feeling broken, the strain infertility can put on a marriage, and the hopelessness feeling of seeing pregnancy announcements. I hope this post brings you more hope than anything. It takes a village, id love to be apart of yours. ❤️
TLC confirmed in a press release late last year that sMothered will be back for a fourth season. However, there has been no information released about the cast, so it’s unclear if Laura and Lauren will be returning. Given that they were definitely a fan favorite, and the fact that Lauren got pregnant, I am guessing that TLC viewers will be seeing L&L back on their TVs when sMothered returns. 🤞
Oh, and speaking of sMothered and baby news, Lauren and Laura’s co-star, Rykia Lewis, is pregnant again. And this time it’s her baby! Viewers will recall that Rykia was a surrogate during sMothered Season 3.
