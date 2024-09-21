|

SISTER WIVES Garrison Brown’s condo up for sale after suicide; see the $425,000 Zillow listing

ByAshley Marie

Garrison Brown of TLC’s Sister Wives passed away March 5, 2024. It was revealed shortly after that Kody and Janelle Brown’s son had tragically taken his own life. Six months later, his recently renovated condo is up for sale.

Keep scrolling to see the Zillow listing for the home where Brown lost his life, currently on sale in Flagstaff, AZ for $425,000.

Robert Garrison Brown suicide

Robert Garrison Brown, 25, passed away March 5, 2024. He was often featured on the reality tv series Sister Wives due to his parents Janelle and Kody Brown being part of a public polygamist marriage. The show debuted in 2010 when Janelle’s son Garrison Brown was just 11 years old. Fans were shocked to learn that he tragically took his own life via gun shot wound to the head.

SISTER WIVES Garrison Brown blood alcohol level 4 times the legal limit at time of death

Sister Wives season 19 premiered September 15, 2024 with a black-screen memorandum to Garrison before the episode began. Some fans were glad that they paid tribute to him right away, others were disappointed, saying that TLC could have done more to honor him.

Garrison Brown condo for sale

Six months after Garrison Brown’s untimely death his Flagstaff condo is for sale. Brown purchased 3850 N Fanning Dr UNIT E4 for $329,000 in December 2021. The Sister Wives star moved into his own place after his father Kody suggested his mother Janelle ‘kick out’ her adult children who still lived at home during COVID-19.

The 1,441 square-foot home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a fireplace and a fenced-in courtyard with full backyard. When he purchased it, Garrison moved in to brand new wood flooring, however as seen in the photos from the Zillow listing, he did major updates to the kitchen and overall paint/decor.

It was here that Garrison passed away.

Click here to view the official condo listing.

