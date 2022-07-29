Sister Wives‘ Maddie Brush is expecting her third child with husband Caleb. She made the announcement on Instagram, where she revealed she’s due in February, 2023.
Maddie’s sister Mykelti is present at the same time with twins. Her babies are due in December 2022, just two months before Maddie’s new baby.
Maddie made the announcement with a photo of her two older children Axel and Evie, who were wearing “big brother, and big sister” shirts.
Christine Brown, who used to be Maddie’s father Kody’s sister wife, commented how excited she was to have another grandchild. Even though Christine has left her relationship with Kody, she continues to be active in her other sister wives and their children’s lives. Even though Maddie has a different mom, Janelle, Christine played a large role in Maddie’s care and schooling growing up.
Photo: Maddie Brush’s Instagram