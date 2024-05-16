SISTER WIVES Garrison Brown blood alcohol level 4 times the legal limit at time of death

Robert Garrison Brown cause of death
Robert Garrison Brown, star of the TLC reality show Sister Wives, passed away on March 5th, 2024 at the age of 25. Initial reports were that Garrison took his own life with a shotgun, news that is now being confirmed by the official autopsy report.
The son of Janelle Brown, second wife of four in the polygamist family. Garrison was single at his time of death and allegedly also estranged from his father, Kody Brown, though Kody was at the scene immediately following his son’s passing and did attend the funeral in the front row.
Garrison Brown blood alcohol level
According to the official toxicology reports, Garrison Brown had a near fatal amount of alcohol in his system the night of his untimely passing. People Magazine reported this tragic information, saying that his manner of death was ruled a suicide:
The report notes a contributing factor in his death was ethanol intoxication, otherwise known as alcohol poisoning. Per the autopsy, Garrison’s blood alcohol level was .307% based on his iliac blood analysis and .370% based on his vitreous analysis. (The legal limit in the U.S. is .08% and anything above .40% is considered potentially fatal.)
Garrison also had traces of caffeine in his system at the time of his death.
This is the third death by suicide to plague the Brown family. Sister Wives star Robyn Brown lost her younger brother the same tragic way, while David Woolley, Christine Brown’s new husband, experienced this with his late wife.
Was family worried about Garrison’s drinking?
According to the police report from the scene of the incident, Garrison’s brother Gabriel Brown told police that the Sister Wives star had been “struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse” recently and his mother Janelle commented that she “should have gotten Garrison help in the past.”
Starcasm first reported on this sad issue that troubled Brown in March.
Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7 support via text message. Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a trained Crisis Counselor.
