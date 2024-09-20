| | | |

LADIES OF LONDON Caroline Stanbury and Juliet Angus reunite PHOTOS

ByAshley Marie

Ladies of London fans rejoice, there’s been a mini-reunion! See the photos of Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury with Juliet Angus IN LONDON! 

Ladies of London

Ladies of London was a Bravo reality show that ran for 3 seasons beginning in 2014. About those who ‘enjoy a posh London lifestyle,’ the cast included expats Juliet Angus and Marissa Hermer, Earl of Sandwich darling Julie Montagu, Sophia Stanbury and sister Caroline Stanbury, who now stars on Real Housewives of Dubai.

Unfortunately, series regular Annabelle Neilson died at her Chelsea home in London, and while the popular series only lasted until 2017, the Ladies of London cast has remained close friends in the wake of tragedy. 

LADIES OF LONDON star Annabelle Neilson has died at the age of 49

The Ladies have been seen together several times in recent years:

Caroline Stanbury and Juliet Angus reunion

The latest Ladies of London reunion happened in London, where Juliet Angus still resides. Stanbury, on a trip with husband Sergio Carrallo, posted the photos below which include her, Angus, and fashion designer Tara Rudes Dann.

source: instagram
source: instagram
source: instagram

Ladies of London now

Juliet has spoken highly of their reality show experience in the past, commenting on social media:

Love you all so much. You guys and our show was the greatest ever! Love these girls then and now.

The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 reunion, Part 2 saw the show come to an end – for now, but Caroline Stanbury will no doubt be updating us on her fabulous life via Instagram.

Juliet Angus is working as a celebrity stylist and internationally renowned fashion blogger, and is committed to being an ‘influencer.’

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



