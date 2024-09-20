LADIES OF LONDON Caroline Stanbury and Juliet Angus reunite PHOTOS

Ladies of London fans rejoice, there’s been a mini-reunion! See the photos of Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury with Juliet Angus IN LONDON!

Ladies of London

Ladies of London was a Bravo reality show that ran for 3 seasons beginning in 2014. About those who ‘enjoy a posh London lifestyle,’ the cast included expats Juliet Angus and Marissa Hermer, Earl of Sandwich darling Julie Montagu, Sophia Stanbury and sister Caroline Stanbury, who now stars on Real Housewives of Dubai.

Unfortunately, series regular Annabelle Neilson died at her Chelsea home in London, and while the popular series only lasted until 2017, the Ladies of London cast has remained close friends in the wake of tragedy.

The Ladies have been seen together several times in recent years:

Who could expect a #LadiesofLondon reunion on the 4th of July?! Loving this! pic.twitter.com/r0NffGjrpX — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) July 5, 2022

Caroline Stanbury and Juliet Angus reunion

The latest Ladies of London reunion happened in London, where Juliet Angus still resides. Stanbury, on a trip with husband Sergio Carrallo, posted the photos below which include her, Angus, and fashion designer Tara Rudes Dann.

Ladies of London now

Juliet has spoken highly of their reality show experience in the past, commenting on social media:

Love you all so much. You guys and our show was the greatest ever! Love these girls then and now.

The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 reunion, Part 2 saw the show come to an end – for now, but Caroline Stanbury will no doubt be updating us on her fabulous life via Instagram.

Juliet Angus is working as a celebrity stylist and internationally renowned fashion blogger, and is committed to being an ‘influencer.’

Watching #LadiesOfLondon in preparation for #RHODubai and Caroline is great and all, but when are we getting the true queen of London back on our screens? Juliet Angus was the star of the show. pic.twitter.com/tEGZjMH3Xu — jakes takes (@jakesbravotakes) April 23, 2022

No joke, #LadiesOfLondon is one of the best bravo shows ever. Like it’s so good i could just rewatch it constantly. @C_Stanbury and @JulietAngus are my absolute favs. Juliet needs to move to dubai and they would run that shit. Caroline Juliet & Ayan together would be EVERYTHING — 🦋🌈👽♌️ (@gxbrielofarrell) June 21, 2024

