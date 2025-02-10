|

SISTER WIVES Fans think Aurora Brown’s alleged boyfriend looks like Kody Brown PHOTO

ByAshley Marie

Fans can’t stop talking about the relationship between Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown and his step-daughter Aurora Brown. In a recent episode of the TLC reality show Kody baptizes Aurora, an adult, and many note how oddly codependent and physical their relationship is.

Could this be why Aurora is attracted to her alleged new boyfriend? Does he resemble Kody? You be the judge. Keep scrolling to see the wild photo, below…

Sister Wives

Now that three of Kody Brown’s wives have left him, the Sister Wives patriarch is focused on monogamy with Robyn Brown and the 5 children he shares with her. While he’s always been accused of favoring Robyn’s kids, it’s his relationship with adopted daughter Aurora Brown, 22, that has people gossiping.

On a recent episode of the TLC reality series, Aurora has an intimate conversation with her parents asking permission to get baptized into her new church. While sobbing, she asks if Kody would be the one to baptize her along with her pastor. The pair then share a loving embrace that goes on for a long time.

Fans have speculated about their relationship being codependent for years, as this clip made the rounds on Reddit in which Kody refers to Aurora as ‘Mrs. Brown.’

Call it Freudian slip
byu/Reality_titties95 inSisterWivesFans

One user replied:

@oh man, this is gross and so weird.. and she has always had a weird closeness to him.. and he sure flirts a lot with Aurora.. carrying her upstairs letting her sit on is lap as a teen he has always had an unhealthy obsession for Robyn’s kids .. srry that’s not cool

Aurora Brown boyfriend

Aurora Brown has discussed on camera how she wants to date someone with the same values, and that was a main motivation for joining a new church in the first place. It is clear that Robyn’s eldest daughter is on the prowl and if her ‘weird’ attachment to Kody has any impact on her choice in men, she may end up marrying someone like her dad.

Fans think she may be on track to finding a love like Kody Brown, as an image has popped up appearing to be Aurora with a love interest. Some think the young man has a very familiar vibe…

In the comments section of Sister Wives Forever Facebook page, one user summed it up best: ‘Kody in another font.’ Here is a side by side:

While it is not confirmed that the above photos are romantic, the boy is wearing a cross necklace and has the signature Kody Brown ‘ramen hair’ so he’s probably got a pretty good shot…

Sister Wives season 19 currently airs Sundays 9/8C on TLC and Discovery+.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



