| | |

THE DUGGARS Jill Dillard hit by unlicensed driver; accident causes chronic pain, plans to sue

ByAshley Marie

Jill Dillard didn’t want to share the story of her recent car accident, but the chronic pain she is enduring from the crash led her to Instagram to seek advice from fans. The 19 Kids and Counting star tells her followers that an unlicensed driver hit her with her kids in the car and implies she plans to take legal action.

Keep reading for more details…

Jill Dillard crash details

 

Jill Dillard took to Instagram Thursday, February 13th, after she got her youngest son Freddie to bed, in order to connect with fans about a shocking recent accident the 19 Kids and Counting star was a part of. Dillard explained that she had no intention of sharing about the accident, but she needs help from fans because she is now experiencing chronic pain.

The stills below show Duggar asking followers for advice on handling pain after a crash. She says that even though its been a while, she still doesn’t feel better.

We transcribed the video where Duggar recounts the accident on her below:

I hesitated even posting this for a while because I was like, I don’t know, but it’s been crazy [because] like… the guy who hit us, he did not have a drivers license, but the car he was driving was somebody like his mom’s and she did have insurance on the car so thankfully there’s that but like it’s been a whole process and when you’re feeling so terrible, like, it’s not fun.

Dillard to sue after car accident

In the Instagram story, Jill coyly references how nice it is to have a lawyer for a husband, presumably implying she and Derick Dillard are seeking retribution.

I’m trying to figure it all out, WE are trying to figure it out, thankfully I have a husband who is an attorney… makes my mind rest at ease a little bit better.

Dillard likely has a good case, since it sounds like she’s sustained permanent injury from the crash.

I’m just so thankful like i know that there are people who have it way worse in car accidents and I keep telling myself I’m so grateful that like it was not worse. We had our kids in the car with us which terrified me honestly. I feel like I’m still trying to figure it out. But with the pain getting worse and everything that’s the part that sucks.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

Josh Duggar update: Another alleged sexual assault victim comes forward
| |

Josh Duggar update: Another alleged sexual assault victim comes forward

ByJohn

An unexpected Josh Duggar update sees the former reality TV star and political activist accused of yet more underaged sexual assault–and, this time, the alleged victim is not a family member. The woman says she will not press charges against Josh Duggar, but wants the world to know what he did. The woman’s family recently…

19 KIDS AND COUNTING Jason and Maddie Grace Duggar launch YouTube channel
| |

19 KIDS AND COUNTING Jason and Maddie Grace Duggar launch YouTube channel

ByAshley Marie

Jason and Maddie Grace are the latest Duggars to launch their own YouTube channel. Read more about the newlyweds and their quest to become the next influencers from 19 Kids and Counting… Jason Duggar marries Maddie Grace Jones Jason Duggar is the latest male 19 Kids and Counting star to get married. ‘Jase,’ 24, wed…

Jessa Seewald is pregnant with baby number 3
| | |

Jessa Seewald is pregnant with baby number 3

ByAsa Hawks

Just as the universe thought we had entered a new year without a single Duggar baby on the way, Ben and Jessa Seewald reveal that it was just a hoax as she was pregnant all along! The couple announced that they are expecting a new addition to their growing family by each releasing a statement…

PHOTOS Derick and Jill Dillard return to US from mission trip to Central America
| | |

PHOTOS Derick and Jill Dillard return to US from mission trip to Central America

ByAsa Hawks

19 Kids and Counting Counting On couple Jill and Derick Dillard (and son Israel) are back in the USA after a ten-month mission trip to Central America. The trio was met at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport by friends and family, including Derick’s brother Dan Dillard and his fiancee — whom Derick and Jill had…

PHOTO Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby boy born: Official announcement & first pic
| | | | | |

PHOTO Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby boy born: Official announcement & first pic

ByJohn

Well, that was fast: a few hours after we said we were expecting news of the latest Duggar birth to coincide with Counting On‘s season premiere, the family did indeed announce the birth of Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby boy. People was first on the scene with the scoop, publishing full details and the first picture of…

Jim Bob Michelle Duggar milkshake
| |

The Duggars went and got themselves a 20th kid

ByJohn

Are the Duggars separated? Far from it: though controversy continues to bewilder the former stalwarts of huge family reality TV, the Duggars are adding a fresh member to their ranks, thanks to Jim Bob and Michelle’s forthcoming adoption of a 20th child. Reports of the Duggar patriarch and matriarch’s impending adoption of yet another child…