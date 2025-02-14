THE DUGGARS Jill Dillard hit by unlicensed driver; accident causes chronic pain, plans to sue

Jill Dillard didn’t want to share the story of her recent car accident, but the chronic pain she is enduring from the crash led her to Instagram to seek advice from fans. The 19 Kids and Counting star tells her followers that an unlicensed driver hit her with her kids in the car and implies she plans to take legal action.

Jill Dillard crash details

Jill Dillard took to Instagram Thursday, February 13th, after she got her youngest son Freddie to bed, in order to connect with fans about a shocking recent accident the 19 Kids and Counting star was a part of. Dillard explained that she had no intention of sharing about the accident, but she needs help from fans because she is now experiencing chronic pain.

The stills below show Duggar asking followers for advice on handling pain after a crash. She says that even though its been a while, she still doesn’t feel better.

We transcribed the video where Duggar recounts the accident on her below:

I hesitated even posting this for a while because I was like, I don’t know, but it’s been crazy [because] like… the guy who hit us, he did not have a drivers license, but the car he was driving was somebody like his mom’s and she did have insurance on the car so thankfully there’s that but like it’s been a whole process and when you’re feeling so terrible, like, it’s not fun.

Dillard to sue after car accident

In the Instagram story, Jill coyly references how nice it is to have a lawyer for a husband, presumably implying she and Derick Dillard are seeking retribution.

I’m trying to figure it all out, WE are trying to figure it out, thankfully I have a husband who is an attorney… makes my mind rest at ease a little bit better.

Dillard likely has a good case, since it sounds like she’s sustained permanent injury from the crash.

I’m just so thankful like i know that there are people who have it way worse in car accidents and I keep telling myself I’m so grateful that like it was not worse. We had our kids in the car with us which terrified me honestly. I feel like I’m still trying to figure it out. But with the pain getting worse and everything that’s the part that sucks.

