The marriages in the polygamous Brown family of Sister Wives don’t follow the same rules as legal monogamous marriages. Although they were spiritually binding through the Brown family’s former church, when members no longer believe in the faith anymore a divorce can simply be declared, much like a “break-up” in a dating relationship.
This is what Christine did to end her marriage with Kody. He did the same thing with Meri but he just didn’t directly tell her. After years of stringing her along, Meri found out that Kody didn’t consider himself married to her any more while she was taping the Season 17 One-On-One special.
Meri watched as Kody said “I don’t really consider myself married to Meri.” He has also said that he wouldn’t mind if she married someone else.
It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision.’ And then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri,’” Meri shared.
When the One-On-One’s host Sukanya Krishnan asked Meri if she was still married to Kody, Meri said that Kody had already “made the decision. You just saw him say that.”
For so long Kody has made a point to not say he was divorced from Meri or ask for a divorce. Instead, he seemed to be pushing her away by ignoring her and treating her badly when he did see her. Now that he has been the one to publicly say that it’s over, Meri is ready to accept that they are not married anymore.
Meri says she would still consider reconciling with Kody, but was surprised to hear that Kody told Sukanya that he had almost gotten back together with her.
Kody’s narrative about the situation doesn’t make sense because he also claimed that he had come to the other wives about wanted to get back with Meri and that Christine got angry about it. Kody seemed to be suggesting that Christine’s to blame for him not wanting to be married to Meri again, which doesn’t fit with his other narrative that he doesn’t want to be controlled by his wives.
He has been so antagonistic and dismissive towards Meri, including when she gave him the Rice Krispie treats, so he may have been trying to remember a special gift that would fit his story of wanting to get back together with Meri. This plan backfired since the gift in question, and the aftermath of the gift, was aired on television.