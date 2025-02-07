THE CHALLENGE Fans turn on Cara Maria Sorbello after pro-MAGA rant; refers to LGBTQI+ as ‘LGB’

Fans are turning on MTV star and actress Cara Maria Sorbello after The Challenge participant went on an Instagram rant confirming she voted for President Trump, says the left has become ‘too extreme,’ and refers to LGBTQI+ as simply ‘LGB.’

See the post and fan commentary below…

The Challenge Cara Maria Sorbello

Cara Maria Sorbello ‘Cara Maria’ is a longtime star of MTV’s The Challenge and its many spinoffs. According to The Challenge Wiki:

Cara Maria is the champion of Battle of the Bloodlines, Champs vs. Pros, and Vendettas, and was a finalist on Cutthroat, Rivals, Rivals II, Dirty 30, Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2, and All Stars 4. She also competed on Fresh Meat II, Battle of the Exes, Battle of the Seasons (2012), Free Agents, Invasion of the Champions, and Battle of the Eras.

She is also an actress known for Welcome to Hope (2021), Love in Storytown and King Chong (2021). The unique contestant has had skull beads in her hair and exhibits a mean temper when pushed to the edge. Sorbello is in an ‘open relationship’ with co-star Paulie Calafiore, who according to her is ‘LGB‘… and is willing to fight with fans about it.

Let us (try to) explain…

Cara Maria controversial posts

Cara Maria is in hot water with fans for what some are calling an offensive reply to user @educated_latina on Instagram. In the post below, Sorbello goes on a pro-MAGA rant saying that bullies on the left have ‘red pilled‘ many people, ‘including her,’ into voting for President Trump and that other winners of The Challenge feel the same way as she does – they just ‘stay quiet‘ for fear of ‘attack.’

Things get even messier when she claims she and Paulie are both ‘LGB’ (presumably Lesbian/Gay/Bisexual) and says that many of the ‘LGB’ voted red. Fans are fuming at Sorbello’s offensive use of the acronym, which commonly includes LGBTQI+, essentially erasing half of the identities.

Twitter comments:

@mikeinchi1 Wow – she just flushed her Challenge career down the [toilet emoji] @livsanarchy And she wonders why people dont like her. Just a snake and a loser. Good riddance Paulie & her will never beat the pick me allegations. Denying the existence of transgender humans is bottom of the barrel low. #TheChallenge @dtlv_americory @wickedreina617 She needs to spend less time swinging men and women between her and Paulie and more time researching the history that allows her to do so.

In a response to people taking issue with it, Cara Maria focuses more on if she’s allowed to use the shortened acronym being that she’s been both L and B (??).

Cara Maria could care less about the backlash, ending the post with ‘If u hate me for who i voted for please move on,’ though it isn’t stopping people from coming out of the woodwork with other times the MTV star has spoken offensively:

Cara Maria has always been an absolute dumbass. pic.twitter.com/teXb0Ur44H — Rey ☕️ (@emailsinmybed) February 7, 2025

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









