The Brown family of TLC’s Sister Wives can’t seem to stay in one place for more than a couple years. Less than two months after Kody Brown’s second wife Janelle Brown revealed that she has moved into a fifth wheel camper on Coyote Pass, his third wife Christine Brown has put her house up for sale! For a pretty big chunk of change!
According to multiple online real estate sites, Christine’s 3-bedroom, 2,400 square foot home was listed on August 5 for $725,000. That is $205,000 over the $520,000 price that Christine and Kody paid for the property in late 2018. That’s more than a 39% increase! And remember, Kody’s name was removed from the deed!
From our previous post in April:
In August of last year, a title company drew up a warranty deed transferring full ownership of the house to Christine. Kody signed the document on October 30, and it was officially recorded on November 6. I am guessing this will be a big part of the couple’s story next season, especially since there was more than two months between the date that the deed was drawn up and Kody signing it.
Getting back to the present, here’s the new listing description:
Wanting wide open spaces and the most amazing views? Then this Gorgeous Mountain Home on 2.5 acres is just right for you.Living space has vaulted ceilings and pellet stove. Custom kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Primary bedroom with en-suite on the main floor. 2 additional bedrooms and bath. The upstairs family room is an awesome space with a stone gas fireplace, views of the peaks and a bar ready to entertain. Full bathroom upstairs. There is a large hot-tub on the wrap around trex deck with views of the mountain and the stars, perfect for those Flagstaff nights, Attached mudroom that is full of storage. Additional amenities include: owned solar panels, hot water boiler, radiant heat, covered back patio,and heated work shop in the extra large garage.
Is Christine leaving Flagstaff?
It’s unclear what this means for Christine. Will she be renting another home in Flagstaff? Will she move into a camper like Janelle? Will she move in with Robyn? Is she leaving Flagstaff and the Browns for good and headed back to Utah?
Christine strongly hinted at the end of last season that she was considering leaving the family. Also, the family has previously stated that if Christine wanted to move out they would probably rent the property as a source of income.
There have been no clues from Christine. She and her daughters Truely and Ysabel have been on a cross-country road trip since the house was listed. Here’s a gallery of images from the road trip, along with Christine’s joyful caption:
Judging from the interior photos from the listing, it appears as though Christine and her family have already moved out — at least to some degree.
And I could be wrong, but this doesn’t seem like like “Family Christine” style, but more like it was staged:
We will certainly keep our eyes and ears (and inboxes) peeled for any evidence of where Christine will now be living. My guess is that it will be a tightly kept secret and we won’t know until the new season of Sister Wives. Stay tuned!
The #SisterWives' #CoyotePass property is multiple parcels in widely varying sizes. Find out how many acres & what % of the total purchase price each wife owns. Plus, how much did Robyn & Christine's houses cost? And how much do the Browns owe in total? https://t.co/QWjltaJjKX pic.twitter.com/aALqLjoCuS
— Starcasm (@starcasm) May 28, 2021
