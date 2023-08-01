Sister Wives take the UK! See who accompanied Christine Brown and fiancé on vacation

Christie Brown from Sister Wives just went on an European vacation for the books! Fiancé David Woolley was there… see which of her kids tagged along also, including one underage daughter who was allowed to drink beer!
Sister Wives
Sister Wives is gearing up for its 18th season and it promises to be the most explosive yet. While the Brown family crumbles, we get to be front row to watch their demise.
Originally the series premiered in 2010 and followed a then-happy Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn. Since then both Meri and Christine have officially left the family, and it looks like Janelle is not too far behind.
Christine Brown and David Woolley
Christine was the third wife and first to leave Kody Brown, dissolving their “spiritual marriage” at the end of 2021. Much of season 17 of Sister Wives was dedicated to Christine moving out of Flagstaff, away from Kody and the rest of the family.
In what seemed like a whirlwind, Christine fell in love with “the love of her life” very shortly after, and got engaged to fiancé David Woolley a mere four months after dating.
The two have been living the dream – currently building a house together in Utah, and travelling the world… both as a couple and on several family outings.
Brown Family Vacation
The most recent Brown family vacation was to the United Kingdom, where Christine and David were joined by many of her children including Mykelti, Aspyn and her husband Mitch, Ysabel and youngest, Truely.
While there it looks like the family took in a show and partook in a lot of beer drinking- something surprising to early Sister Wives fans who remember back in the day when the Brown family was strictly sober.
Not only that, but Ysabel, who is only 20, was allowed to drink on the trip – while the legal age in the states is 21, in the UK you can drink when you are 18. We guess Christine is a “cool mom” now!
The Brown’s posted from London and Scotland. Rumor has it that TLC cameras were with them the capture the whole adventure, so fans will soon see behind the scenes of the trip when Sister Wives returns August 20, 2023.
