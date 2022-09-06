Sister Wives‘s Meri Brown is hinting hard that she’s written a new tell-all book. None of this has been confirmed, but it seems like Meri is on a cryptic PR campaign promoting something with the tagline “There’s so much more to the story.”
The highly anticipated Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres next Sunday (September 11, 2022.) Two days ago Meri posted an Instagram photo of herself holding a book with the caption, “There’s so much more to the story… #Ready.” Does this mean she’s ready to tell her story with the Brown family?
Meri is the queen of coded Instagram posts that seem to bait viewers who are eager for her to either leave the marriage with her estranged husband Kody Brown or spill some tea on what’s really going on with the family. She usually uses the messages to sell MLM products, though.
Now, it seems like she’s hyping up something a little different. She even added “There’s More to the Story” to her Instagram bio right after it says “NY Times best-selling author.” The best-selling book she’s referring to is the 2012 book she co-wrote with Kody, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn called Becoming Sister Wives.
If she is writing a book, she has a very captive audience. We can’t wait to hear what you have to say, Meri.