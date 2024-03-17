SISTER WIVES Police report claims Garrison Brown struggled with mental health, alcohol abuse before death

The official police report claims Sister Wives star Robert Garrison Brown struggled with mental health, alcohol abuse before his tragic suicide.
Robert Garrison Brown, 25, passed away March 5th, 2024 from a self inflicted gunshot wound. Brother Gabriel Brown discovered his body after his mother Janelle was concerned about ‘troubling text messages’ Garrison had made prior to stopping all communication.
The fractured Brown family has come together to mourn Garrison, laying him to rest with a large funeral attended by all the stars of Sister Wives. Brown’s parents all made posts on social media, except for Robyn Brown with whom he was feuding.
At the time of his passing Garrison was single and currently estranged from father Kody Brown. Were there deep issues at play when it comes to Garrison Brown? 3 suicides have impacted the TLC reality show family and the police report from the scene of the incident paints a heartbreaking picture of why…
The official police report was originally obtained by Ashley’s Reality Roundup and includes tragic details that imply something impending was on the horizon.
Janelle Brown told police that Garrison had texted a group of people the Browns had worked with “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.” Janelle messaged Garrison privately out of concern and when he stopped replying around 8:40 p.m., she asked son Gabe to check on Garrison the next morning. It was then Gabe discovered Garrison’s body.
According to the police report Gabe told police that his brother had been “struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse” recently and Janelle said she “should have gotten Garrison help in the past.” Oh no!
Garrison’s parents shared matching messages of grief on the day of his passing:
Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Brown family for their untimely loss.
