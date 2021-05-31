Tonight’s episode of Seeking Sister Wife includes the ill-fated proposal of Dimitri Snowden to Christeline “Chrissy” Peterson. For the proposal, the pair hit the town for their second date since knowing each other, although they have spent quite a bit of time together in the same house due to COVID. Dimitri blindfolds Chrissy for their date, and drives her around L.A. to confuse her. The end destination is back home, where Ashley and their children have decorated the backyard with lights and flowers.
Because of all the time indoors Chrissy had to spend with the Snowdens because of the pandemic, she felt like she had gotten a real sense of polygamy and what it might like to be married to them. “Dimitri and I have been so much since the girls first got here at the start of the pandemic, and it was a crash course in polygamy and living with the Snowdens,” she says.
“I would like to know if you, and the girls, would allow me to give you a home in my heart for forever, and I would like to know if you would marry me,” Dimitri says as he pulls off his engagement anklet from a teddy bear.
Chrissy immediately says “yes.”
“I’m in shock,” Chrissy says. “Ten years ago I would not imagine myself in a polygamous relationship, ever. And now I cannot see myself living without this family anymore.”
After Dimitri places the engagement anklet on her foot, the rest of the family joins them to celebarte the engagement.
Dimitri then has to bring up the fact that she has to legally marry him in order to immigrate to the United States. Ashley, Dimitri’s first wife, is purposely not legally married to him because they initially never wanted to introduce legal marriage into their arrangement so there would be no wife in the family with that sort of claim on Dimitri.
Christeline has since filed for divorce from Dimitri, and has a GoFundMe organized by another ex of Dimitri Snowden to help herself and her daughters rebuild their lives in their home country of South Africa.
At the time of hr proposal, all of this was a lot for her to take in. She was physically shaking. “When I came to the U.S. before COVID, it was always supposed to be temporary, so the only for me to stay with the Snowdens is a legal marriage,” she said. “I am thrilled, but to think about leaving my family behind and making the U.S. my permanent home is scary. This is all happening so fast.”