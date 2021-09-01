Congratulations are in order for former Seeking Sister Wife star Kaleh Marley as she welcomes a baby girl!
Vanessa and Jarod Clark’s former sister wife shared the news of her daughter’s birth on Instagram on Sunday. She posted a brief video of baby Emyla in her stories along with “Day 9” added. Doing the simple math would mean that Emyla was born on or around August 20.
In addition to sharing the first look at her daughter, Kaleh also shared the first look at Emyla’s dad! At the same time as the Instagram story post with Emyla, Kaleh also shared a brief clip of a handsome dude in the hospital room with her that she labeled “DAD” along with a heart-eyed emoji.
On the same day as the stories, Kaleh also shared a gallery of photos from her baby shower in her normal feed, which included numerous shots of Emyla’s dad.
Here’s the full gallery, which (of course) includes pregnant Kaleh looking glowriffic!
So, we know what Emyla’s dad looks like — but that’s pretty much it! We don’t have a name or age or any other information. It certainly seems that he and Kaleh are still a couple based on her affectionate captions, but that is purely speculation. Regardless, we send out our sincere congratulations and wish the family all the best! We will keep an eye out for more details on Emyla and her dad and will update when/if we find out more.
In case you missed it, Kaleh revealed she was pregnant back in May with a “tweet-and-delete” Instagram photo of her baby bump. She had a baby registry set up that listed a due date of August 30, which looks to have been pretty accurate.
In late June, Kaleh updated her Instagram followers with some baby bump pics and clips in her Instagram stories and revealed that she had “8 WEEKS TO GO.”
I don’t believe there has been any sort of public statement from Vanessa or Jarod Clark in response to Kaleh’s pregnancy.
#SeekingSisterWife Vanessa & Jarod Clark's former sister wife Kaleh shares a pregnancy update with 2 baby bump selfie videos along with the text: "8 WEEKS TO GO." (Her Amazon baby registry lists a due date of August 30.) She is still mum on who the dad is. https://t.co/86zJR7A7Mb
— Starcasm (@starcasm) June 30, 2021
