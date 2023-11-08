Savannah Chrisley’s new boyfriend Robert Shiver’s wife tried to kill him

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley is Instagram official with her new boyfriend Robert Shiver. Before Chrisley, Shiver was married to a woman who tried to murder him in the Bahamas.
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Faith Chrisley, 26, is best known for the reality series Chrisley Knows Best which aired for 10 seasons on USA network. Since 2014 cameras had followed Todd and Julie Chrisley along with their kids, Chase, Savannah and Grayson.
The Chrisley’s also have two older children, Kyle and Lindsie, who were born to Todd’s first wife Teresa Terry. Both are estranged from their parents.
Savannah is a former beauty pageant competitor who won the Miss Tennessee Teen USA title in 2016. She is known for her great style, ever changing hair, and sassy personality. The reality star currently hosts a podcast called Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.
Previously engaged to Nic Keriles, 29, the pro hockey player passed away earlier this year in a motorcycle crash. Savannah was also linked to country singer Nate Smith.
Savannah and Robert
Savannah Chrisley has a new man and they are officially official! After two months of dating, Savannah has put Robert Shiver on her grid.
With a carousel of kissing photos, Savannah declared Robert her boyfriend with a simple “Sometimes… it just works” caption.
Robert Shiver murder plot
Robert Shiver has a crazy backstory as his ex-wife plotted to have him killed. According to The New York Post:
Lindsay Shiver, 36, is accused of scheming to kill her husband, former Auburn University football standout Robert Shiver, with the help of her barman beau Adrien Bethel, 28, and alleged assassin Faron Newbold Jr., 29.
Police say they stumbled upon a plan to kill Robert, 38, while searching Bethel’s phone in an investigation over a burglary at a bar on Great Guana Cay in the Bahamas.
Savannah not only knows all about this but she “loves” it! Telling Nick Viall‘s The Viall Files:
This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill him. It’s fine. It was a thing. He’s a normal person, and I love it.
The former football player has 3 children with his estranged wife who is currently out on bail awaiting a court date.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter's @RealityByAshley.