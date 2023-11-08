SEEKING SISTER WIFE Marcus Epps loses Euclid Mayor race

Seeking Sister Wife star Marcus Epps announced in May that he would be running for the office of Mayor of Euclid for the second time. Unfortunately, the results were similar to his first try.
Marcus Epps, who is currently a Euclid City Councilman, lost the mayoral race to incumbent Kirsten Holzheimer Gail.
Gail received 6,569 votes, or 52.92% of the total. Marcus Epps came in second place out of five. He received 3,138 votes, or 25.28% of the total. (These numbers are as of 3:00PM EST according to the Ohio Board of Elections website. There may be some mail-in votes outstanding.)
“The City Of Euclid’s current state and condition is grave,” Marcus wrote in a post-election statement shared on the @marcuseppsformayor Instagram account. “The residents of Euclid last note [sic] made clear they are comfortable with being ignored and underserved and I respect that choice,” he added.
Marcus concluded his concession statement by expressing appreciation to those who supported his campaign. “Thank you to the thousands of people who like me wants better for myself and our neighbors. You all rock! To the even more thousands that chose NOT to vote and cast their decision either way, I’ll be praying for you moving forward!”
Despite the disappointing loss on Tuesday, Marcus can take some comfort in the fact that he did improve on his last attempt.
From Starcasm’s post about Marcus’s previous bid to become Mayor of Euclid:
Prior to being elected to city council in 2019, Marcus attempted to jump start his political career by running for mayor of Euclid in 2015. Marcus ran with the slogan ‘Bring Euclid Back’ as he promised to return the city to it’s former greatness. In other words, MEGA — aka Make Euclid Great Again. (Marcus did not actually use ‘MEGA.’)
Marcus Epps came in third place in that election, losing to Kirsten Holzheimer Gail that time as well. Gail received 5,185 votes (46.92% of the total votes cast) and Marcus received just 1,924 votes, or 17.41% of the total.
The silver lining would be that Marcus managed to receive 1,214 more votes this time around!
It’s unclear if Marcus Epps will remain as Euclid City Councilman for Ward 3. According to the Ohio Board of Elections website, Dontea T. Gresham ran unopposed on Tuesday for Marcus’s seat from Ward 3.
