Savannah Chrisley starts strange new relationship while parents are in jail

Star of Chrisley Knows Best Savannah Chrisley is known for making waves – from chopping off her luscious locks to ending an engagement with her partner of 3 years, it seems like Chrisley really DOES know what’s best for her… even if it doesn’t make sense to us.
The reality star recently hinted at dating a new man and fans are seriously perplexed.
While her parents serve a jail sentience for tax evasion and bank fraud, Savannah is galivanting with a scruffy man 12 years her senior.
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Faith Chrisley, 25, has starred on her family’s reality series Chrisley Knows Best since 2014. The show ended when her parents, Todd and Julie, went to jail in 2022 for fraud.
Previously engaged to former NHL star Nic Kerdiles, Chrisley split from the hockey player in 2020 after 3 years.
The break up was not without some drama – Kerdiles survived an attempted suicide attempt and has been outspoken about the incident, a situation Chrisley supported him through in the media despite the pair no longer being together.
Who is Savannah Chrisley dating 2023?
Her past relationship was full of ups and downs, but one thing everyone agreed on was that as far as looks were concerned, Chrisley and Kerdiles were an attractive match.
Rumors are now swirling that Savannah has a new man… and fans are perplexed by her choice, as the alleged boyfriend is much older and not exactly her “typical type.”
In a report from Current Country on Snapchat Stories, the Chrisley Knows Best star is allegedly courting country singer Nate Smith.
The scruffy 37 year old singer became famous after his song “Wildfire” went viral on TikTok in 2020.
Nate Smith and Savannah Chrisley
While she didn’t name any names, Chrisley recently dished about a new man on the Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast Off the Vine.
Bristowe also joined Savannah on her own podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley earlier this year.
While Nate and Savannah seem like an odd match, they do share a few things in common. Smith was divorced at an early age, while Chrisley ended her own engagement at the age of 23.
If you’re wondering where you can see the pair together, it’s not on social media – the two haven’t launched their relationship there yet… but they did have an interaction when Nate Smith joined Chrisley on her above mentioned podcast.
Is Savannah Chrisley rebelling against her disgraced parents by dating an older, rough-around-the-edges country star or is it possible this is a match made in heaven?
Unlike in Todd and Julie’s case… the jury is still out on this one!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com